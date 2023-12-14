Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is known for dominating pitchers on the plate, and he hasn't reached there without putting in the hard yards. It requires unreal determination, hard work and talent to reach the pinnacle of the sport, something Ohtani has done his entire life.

The reigning American League MVP agreed to a 10-year, $700 million blockbuster contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday. Many would have assumed that he would be relaxing somewhere or enjoying a vacation like other fellow MLB stars. But that's not him.

Recently on "Foul Territory," Dodgers' infielder Gavin Lux disclosed that Ohtani is already working out in the Dodgers' weight room:

"I think he's actually downstairs in the weight room," Lux said on the podcast. "He's a big human being, I kind of looked like a kid while standing next to him. Now I am looking forward to playing with him. Like we all know, he's a unicorn."

The former Angels star took to Instagram to announce his next destination after rumors circulated that he was on a flight to Toronto to sign with the Blue Jays.

Shohei Ohtani ended his 6-year accolade-filled, but postseason-less stint in Anaheim

In his heartfelt Instagram post, Shohei Ohtani thanked the Los Angeles Angels organization and fans for believing in him through all the ups and downs:

"First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years," Ohtani said.

During his six-year stint in Anaheim, he has had 681 hits, 171 home runs, 437 RBIs and 428 runs scored with a .274 batting average. Moreover, he has won two MVP honors, one for Rookie of the Year, and two Silver Slugger awards.

However, on the other hand, the Angels couldn't reciprocate his contribution, as they left him still looking for his first playoff game. However, Shohei Ohtani can rest assured that he will get one with his new team, the LA Dodgers.

