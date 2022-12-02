Gaylord Perry Spitball: Why was the Hall of Fame pitcher allowed to throw an illegal pitch years after it was outlawed?

The MLB world mourns the loss of legendary pitcher Gaylord Perry, who passed away today at the age of 84. Perry, known for his various tactics of doctoring baseballs, became the first pitcher to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues. Officials said Perry passed away in his Gaffney, South Carolina home around 5 AM this morning.

He was 84 years old. We are saddened to share the news of the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry, who passed away this morning in Gaffney, SC.Gaylord was a two-time All-Star (1972 and 1974) and Cy Young Award winner (1972) during his time with Cleveland.He was 84 years old. https://t.co/F3RSYkDNpO

Known for his infamous spitball, Gaylord Perry developed a reputation for manipulating the ball in as many ways as possible. Yet, even under constant surveillance, he was never ejected until 1982, which was his 21st season in the majors.

Aside from ingenuity to develop ways to alter the ball or hide his beloved Vaseline, his best technique to get into the minds of umpires and batters alike was his incredible bluff. He would fidget parts of his uniform or glove before throwing the pitch, making the batter think that he applied some grease, yet there would be nothing there.

If the umpire grew suspicious of his bluff, they would inspect the ball and glove, only to find nothing. As effective as he was with using the greaseball, he was equally as effective at avoiding punishment.

“I watched Gaylord like a hawk,” said umpire Bill Haller. “I’ve never found anything. I’ll tell you what he’s got: a good curve, a fine fastball, a good change, and a fine sinker. I’ll tell you what Perry is: He’s one helluva pitcher, and a fine competitor.”

While he would eventually get ejected from a game for doctoring the ball, Gaylord avoided detection for over 20 seasons.

A look a Gaylord Perry's Hall of Fame career

A two-time Cy Young winner and five-time All-Star, Perry was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991. His 3,534 career strikeouts currently have him 8th all-time, as well as sitting 6th all-time with 5,350 innings pitched. A pioneer, a legend, and an outlaw, the MLB universe will forever remember the greatness of Gaylord Perry.

