The MLB world lost an iconic part of baseball history today, as it was announced that Gaylord Perry passed away at the age of 84. Perry played in the major leagues for 22 years, from 1962 until his retirement in 1983. He pitched against an entire generation's worth of batters and saw the sport go through many changes. He is now enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Gaylord Perry spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco Giants. He quickly established that he was one of the top pitchers in the game, achieving an ERA of 2.75 in his third year. Over the course of his illustrious career, he would also play for the then Cleveland Indians and the Texas Rangers, among others. He was a five-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young award winner.

MLB announced the news of his passing via Twitter.

MLB @MLB We mourn the loss of Gaylord Perry, a Hall of Famer and 2-time Cy Young Award winner. He was 84. We mourn the loss of Gaylord Perry, a Hall of Famer and 2-time Cy Young Award winner. He was 84. https://t.co/b3NMv0R2EG

MLB Network posted a tribute clip of the legendary pitcher to Twitter, giving a glimpse into how dominant he was.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork MLB Network mourns the passing of Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry. MLB Network mourns the passing of Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry. https://t.co/ZrYBhDldAe

The outpouring of love and respect for Perry came as soon as the announcement was made. Not only was he a dominant force while pitching on the mound, he was beloved off the field. His passing hit hard for many fans, especially those who grew up watching him play.

Andrew Roy❤️‍🔥 @AndrewRoyGG MLB @MLB We mourn the loss of Gaylord Perry, a Hall of Famer and 2-time Cy Young Award winner. He was 84. We mourn the loss of Gaylord Perry, a Hall of Famer and 2-time Cy Young Award winner. He was 84. https://t.co/b3NMv0R2EG Legendary Player For The Giants You Will Be Missed twitter.com/mlb/status/159… Legendary Player For The Giants You Will Be Missed twitter.com/mlb/status/159…

Fans who had personal memories of watching or interacting with Gaylord Perry were happy to share them. It's easy to think of these legendary figures as larger-than-life stars, but they are also just people. His lasting legacy will be held by those who knew him the best.

Danny Reyes @DannyReyes714 @MLB I sat next to this man on an airplane one time. H was a very sweet, kind man. We conversed the whole flight and at the end of the flight he gave me one of his baseball cards. RIP Mr. Perry @MLB I sat next to this man on an airplane one time. H was a very sweet, kind man. We conversed the whole flight and at the end of the flight he gave me one of his baseball cards. RIP Mr. Perry

Mike Barbacovi @MikeBarbacovi @MLB One of my favorites. Colorful character back when the game was fun. Unabashed in his love of the spit ball. Rest in peace legend. @MLB One of my favorites. Colorful character back when the game was fun. Unabashed in his love of the spit ball. Rest in peace legend.

One of the best things about baseball is it's long memory. It has been nearly 40 years since Gaylord Perry played in a game, but his contributions are still remembered. We can look at the statistics he had for every game in his professional career. This makes it easier for new fans to respect what he did as a player, especially with the historical context.

diego Math guru 🧮 @djfc22 MLB @MLB We mourn the loss of Gaylord Perry, a Hall of Famer and 2-time Cy Young Award winner. He was 84. We mourn the loss of Gaylord Perry, a Hall of Famer and 2-time Cy Young Award winner. He was 84. https://t.co/b3NMv0R2EG Gaylord Perry is always a player I always heard about from older Giants fans. He became one of my favorite Giants even though I never saw him play in real time but it's a sad day in San Francisco twitter.com/MLB/status/159… Gaylord Perry is always a player I always heard about from older Giants fans. He became one of my favorite Giants even though I never saw him play in real time but it's a sad day in San Francisco twitter.com/MLB/status/159…

Pat @_Scotts_Tots MLB @MLB We mourn the loss of Gaylord Perry, a Hall of Famer and 2-time Cy Young Award winner. He was 84. We mourn the loss of Gaylord Perry, a Hall of Famer and 2-time Cy Young Award winner. He was 84. https://t.co/b3NMv0R2EG One of the more under-appreciated pitchers in the hall of fame. 2.93 ERA over a 20-year span going into his age 41 season twitter.com/MLB/status/159… One of the more under-appreciated pitchers in the hall of fame. 2.93 ERA over a 20-year span going into his age 41 season twitter.com/MLB/status/159…

Perry is a true icon of the sport, and his contributions to the league on and off the field will not be forgotten.

The Baseball Hall of Fame ensures that Gaylord Perry's legacy will never be lost to time

Pittsburgh Pirates v San Francisco Giants

The Baseball Hall of Fame is not a perfect institution, but it does a lot of good for the sporting world. One good thing is honoring the players who helped shape baseball into what it is today.

The MLB world lost an absolute titan today in Gaylord Perry, and he will be honored and remembered as the legend he was.

