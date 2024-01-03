George Brett Kids: Career and profession of MLB legend's children, explored

MLB Network honored Hall of Famer George Brett with his very own documentary chronicling his baseball career. Part of the special MLB Network Presents series of productions, the documentary titled "Brett" is a special insight into the life of the Kansas City Royals legend.

Brett spent all his 21 years with the Royals. The 13x All-Star was a three-time Silver Slugger awardee and a three-time AL Batting champion. He was named the 1980 AL MVP and also awarded the 1985 ALCS MVP en route the Royals' World Series victory in 1985.

George Brett continued his passion for baseball after retiring, serving as the Kansas City Royals' vice-president of baseball operations. Moreover, the Baseball Hall of Fame inducted him into Cooperstown in 1999 with 98.2% votes in his very first ballot, one of the all-time records.

Exploring the life of George Brett's kids

George Brett has an elaborate family. With his wife Leslie Davenport, Brett has three sons. Jackson, Dylan and Robin are the next generation of the Brett family.

Jackson Brett is his eldest son, born in 1993. Jackson had a bit of athletic spirit like his father. At an early age, he was part of the Shawnee Mission East High School baseball team. He also featured in the University of St. Thomas team. He has now transitioned into a full time real estate agent.

Jackson's younger brother Dylan Brett, 29, was part of the same school team. Dylan was chosen as Shawnee Mission East High School's co-pitcher of the year, participated in the RBI All-Star game and was picked to the second team of the league. He also featured for the Kansas Jayhawks during his time at the University of Kansas.

The youngest of the lot, Robin Brett, is 27. Unlike his brothers, there isn't much public information about him.

