  George Springer's wife Charlise captures husband spreading smiles with son post Blue Jays' crushing loss in World Series Game 2

George Springer's wife Charlise captures husband spreading smiles with son post Blue Jays' crushing loss in World Series Game 2

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 26, 2025 13:33 GMT
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
George Springer and his wife tied the knot in 2018 (Source: Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series at home on Saturday. Despite the defeat, George Springer's wife, Charlise, tried to keep the fanbase's spirits high with a heartwarming picture of the Blue Jays slugger with his son.

Charlise Springer took to Instagram to post a locker room moment of their son, George IV, in the arms of his father. The Blue Jays' Designated Hitter was seen wearing a sleeveless team hoodie as he held up his son with bright smiles on their faces.

George Springer's wife Charlise's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @charlisespringer)
George Springer's wife Charlise's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @charlisespringer)

George and Charlise Springer have been married for seven years. The two met back in 2011 at a sporting event at the University of Connecticut. They welcomed George IV into their lives in February 2021, before they were joined by their daughter in July 2023. She played softball for the Albany Great Danes of the University of Albany.

Meeting her was the perfect match four-time All-Star, who hails from an athletic family. His grandfather played for the Central Connecticut State University, while his father, George II, featured at the 1976 World Series. Springer's mother was a gymnast, while his sisters also played for their respective colleges' softball teams.

Charlise has been a regular feature supporting her husband as he toils to win his second World Series ring. Earlier in the day, she had also posted a clip from her seat at the Rogers Centre showcasing Canadian singer Alessia Cara performing the national anthem. Bebe Rexha performed the American national anthem.

Charlise Springer's Instagram Story featuring Alessia Cara (Source: Instagram @charlisespringer)
Charlise Springer's Instagram Story featuring Alessia Cara (Source: Instagram @charlisespringer)

Charlise Springer's raw emotion captured during World Series Game 2

George Springer hit a leadoff double in the first inning against Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. After the play, the cameras showed Charlise throwing her hands in elation while mouthing the words "Let's go baby" as her husband reached second place.

She had a strong message for fans after Springer hit a go-ahead home run against the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the World Series. The former World Series MVP had been in the middle of a controversy at the time after the Mariners faithful had cheered him getting hit by pitch in Game 5.

Springer was also hit by pitch on Saturday by Yamamoto in the third inning. He would hope to "answer back" yet again.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

