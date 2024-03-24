"George Steinbrenner wouldn't have been too thrilled" - Yankees great Darryl Strawberry reflects on team's fall from grace in recent years

The New York Yankees have not won a World Series in over a decade despite having several postseason appearances after 2009. This has upset many fans, including former Bronx Bomber Darryl Strawberry.

The team's World Series drought especially hurt Strawberry. He believes George Steinbrenner, the club's late owner, would also be disappointed with the team's current apparent state.

“He [George Steinbrenner] wouldn’t have been too thrilled about how poorly the Yankees have become and not being, you know, in that place of the winning circle,” said Strawberry (via New York Post).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his five seasons with the organization, Strawberry won two more World Series championships in 1996 and 1999 before retiring from professional baseball. He has been inducted for his stellar career in both New York franchises.

Yankees owner George Steinbrenner (left) with New York mayor in 2001

George "The Boss" Steinbrenner was the longest-serving owner in the franchise's history. Under his leadership, the Yankees won 11 American League and seven World Series pennants, including their last in 2009. After he died in 2010 at 80, Hal Steinbrenner took over his legacy but has yet to add his record.

How severe conditions are for the Yankees this season?

The New York Yankees had a disappointing season in 2023, missing the postseason for the first time since 2017. However, they wasted no time to address their shortcomings by making quick trades during the offseason.

Their most successful acquisition was Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. They also added Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo to provide more flexibility to the outfield department. However, their concerns about rotation remained unchecked until Marcus Stroman agreed to a two-year, $37 million contract.

Although they tried to secure Blake Snell's services during his free agency, the deal ultimately broke down due to differences in opinions. Additionally, the Yankees focused on trade deals for Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes, but the packages involved their prized prospect, Spencer Jones. That's why it did not get the green light.

Furthermore, the Yankees were checking out Michael Lorenzen as a potential target, but he decided to sign with Texas this season. However, the worst-case scenario for them ahead of Opening Day is that the strings of players are injured or at risk of being one.

Their star ace Gerrit Cole and infielder Oswald Peraza are on the list. Meanwhile, Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu take their time before returning to the game. That has slimmed their chances of regaining their former glory from the Steinbrenner era.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.