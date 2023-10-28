George W. Bush's optimistic World Series forecast in pre-game chat with Derek Jeter before first pitch: "Texas Rangers are gonna prevail"

The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks played Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, with the Rangers coming out on top in a 6-5 win. Ahead of the matchup, former part-owner of the Texas Rangers and the 43rd President of the United States of America, George W. Bush, was scheduled to throw the first pitch of the series. It was his first since 2017.

Before stepping on the field, George W. Bush had a pre-game chat with the retired baseball legend Derek Jeter. The former president shared his positive thoughts about his beloved team, the Texas Rangers, and said:

“I am all fired up as all Texas fans. We’ve got a good team, Arizona is good. I think we are gonna prevail in the swish games, but let’s see.”

The official Instagram channel of the MLB on Fox shared a snippet of the interview with the caption:

“Before the first pitch tonight, @derekjeter talked with George W. Bush.”

The Instagram community soon poured its support into the comment section. Here’s what a few fans had to say:

“D*mn this is nostalgia back to 2001,” a fan wrote.

“Baseball brings everyone together,” another user posted on Instagram.

“(2001) reunited,” a comment on the post read.

“Texas Rockstar,” said another user.

Derek Jeter is one of the most celebrated New York Yankees players. After playing 20 MLB seasons, Jeter retired as a five-time World Series champion, 14-time All-Star and a five-time Golden Glove winner.

Jeter is not just a great player; he is also a smart businessman and a fantastic in-game interviewer. The legendary shortstop has also earned the Hall of Fame.

George W. Bush’s association with the Texas Rangers

Former U.S. President George W. Bush and Texas Rangers of the MLB go way back in time. Bush had stakes in the team from 1989 to 1994. He even helped organize a group of investors to buy the team for $89 million in 1988.

Despite being a two percent owner of the Rangers, Bush became the face of the team and took the position of the managing general partner. However, he left the Texas Rangers after being elected as the Governor of Texas in 1994 and sold his stake in 1998 before holding his position at the White House.

However, Bush continues to keep up appearances at the games and show his support for the Rangers.