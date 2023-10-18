The Arizona Diamondbacks fell into a 0-2 hole in the NLCS as the Philadelphia Phillies swept the first leg of the seven-game series. With all the odds stacked against them, the D-backs need to regroup as the series heads back home.

Arizona just hasn't looked like the team that had won five games on the bounce to get into NL's showcase encounter. They scrapped and clawed to a 5-3 loss in the first game before a strong showing in the second by Philadelphia shut them out for a 10-0 loss.

Merril Kelly starting on the mound for the Dbacks tried his best to give a strong start but that didn't pan out as the Phillies kept their hot streak of solo homers. Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber added solo hits before the latter hit his second of the game in a four-run fourth innings.

Relievers Joe Mantiply and Ryne Nelson earned three runs each and so did Kelly as the Dbacks were blown away by the seventh. To be fair to them, they didn't get much help from the offense who were unable to counter Phillies starter Aaron Nola's shutout performance on the mound.

Despite their backs against the wall, shortstop Geraldo Pedromo feels there is a long way to go in the series and his team can script a comeback.

"I think we have to come back with the same energy, same hunger and same patience. It's not done yet, we have to fight more games coming up so it's not done yet," Pedromo said.

Arizona Diamondbacks need to alter strategy after Game 2 loss

The D-backs have been one of the best offensive lineups when it has come to baserunning. They were second on the list of most stolen bases with 166 in the regular season. However, that has dried up in the NLCS as they have let go of some crucial opportunities to get to scoring positions.

Some strong decisions need to be taken by manager Torey Lovullo even with the pitching staff if the bullpen has to chase the game or even secure a save in the upcoming games.