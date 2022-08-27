"Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge carried this team" "5-0 since Boone slammed the table" - New York Yankees fans overjoyed as team extends winning streak to five games with a close win over the Oakland Athletics

The New York Yankees faced off against the Oakland Athletics in the second game of a four-game series in Oakland. The Yankees took their first game with a score of 13-4. Tonight, the team continued to get back on track as they defeated the Athletics by a score of 3-2. This was the Yankees' fifth straight win after losing their previous three games.

"5 in a row." -@Yankees

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 49th home run of the season to make it 3-0 game. Judge is now just 12 away from tying Roger Maris for the American League home run record.

Gerrit Cole also earned his 10th win of the season. Cole and Judge practically carried the team to a victory tonight.

drip LeMahieu @djLeMahieuRBW @Yankees Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge carried this team tonight @Yankees Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge carried this team tonight

Yankees manager Aaron Boone slammed the press conference table while the team was on a three-game losing streak. Since that point, the Yankees have won five straight games.

The game certainly got interesting in the late innings as the Athletics were able to cut the lead down to just one run in the ninth inning. Fans are hoping the team can figure out who the solidified closer will be going forward.

Overall, this was a great win for the Yankees as they extended their winning streak to five games. The team will look to make it six in a row tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 9:07 PM EDT.

Aaron Judge connects on a pitch for his 49th home run of the season during tonight's New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics game. August 26, 2022.

The Yankees got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning when Aaron Judge connected for his 49th home run to make it 3-0.

New York Yankees @Yankees



427ft for BAJ All Rise!427ft for BAJ All Rise! 427ft for BAJ 💪 https://t.co/kbfCo6PQfa

"All Rise! 427ft for BAJ" -@Yankees

Gerrit Cole pitched a phenomenal game for the Yankees, going 7.1 innings. He allowed just one earned run and 11 strikeouts. Cole now has a Major League-leading 200 strikeouts this season. Cole is now 10-6 with a 3.31 ERA. Here are all 11 strikeouts from his magnificent performance.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks All 11 Gerrit Cole strikeouts All 11 Gerrit Cole strikeouts 🔥 https://t.co/gzYV7Wuj5u

"All 11 Gerrit Cole strikeouts" - Talkin' Yanks

The Athletics' first run of the game came off the bat of second baseman Jonah Bride. It was the first home run of his career.

"Congrats on your first career homer, @JBride11! #DrumTogether" -@Athletics

The New York Yankees were able to narrowily escape an Athletics comeback attempt in the last inning, winning 3-2. The Yankees’ record improved to 30 games above .500 at 78-48.

