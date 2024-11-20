"Gerrit Cole executed to a tee and I fouled it" - Freddie Freeman looks back at his battle with Yankees ace in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series

World Series MVP Freddie Freeman made an appearance on teammate Mookie Betts' podcast and spoke about his battle with Gerrit Cole in Game 5 of the series. The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a comeback after trailing 5-0 in the fifth game against the New York Yankees to ultimately win the series 4-1 with a 7-6 victory on the night.

Speaking on the 'On Base with Mookie Betts' podcast on Tuesday, Freeman explained how he managed to come out on top against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole:

"I went up and saw everything really well, so I was feeling pretty good... Then he threw the 93 mph changeup... and I fouled it off. I was like, got him."

"Because that was his best pitch, and he executed it to a tee and I fouled it off. Sometimes it's not about getting a hit, it's fouling a pitch off to see another one."

After winning his first World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, Freddie Freeman has added another one under his belt with the Los Angeles Dodgers this year.

The veteran first baseman put on a show for the Dodgers in October and earned the first World Series MVP of his career. Freeman recorded a .300 average over the five games of the series, with 6 home runs and 12 RBI to help L.A. win the championship.

The Dodgers entered Game 5 of the series with a 3-1 lead, facing Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on the mound. They quickly fell 5-0 behind, with Cole putting up a strong performance.

However, they managed to turn things around in the fifth inning, scoring 5 runs to tie the game. Mookie Betts started the comeback with a RBI single before Freddie Freeman hit a two-run single when he was 0-2 against Cole. Teoscar Hernandez then added a two-run homer to tie the score at 5-5 in the fifth inning. The Dodgers went on to win the game 7-6 to take the series 4-1 and win the Fall Classic.

Freddie Freeman explains his mindset while entering the World Series with multiple injuries

During the interview with his teammate Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman discussed some of his struggles in their postseason run. The 35-year-old had injuries to his ribs and his ankle ahead of the World Series but managed to pull through it. He says the injuries were a good thing in a way since it focused his mind on himself:

"It took my mind off of everything that's happened over the last couple of years... I was just trying to think of and do everything I can to get on that field."

Having fought through his injuries, it has all worked out for Freeman and the Dodgers. After some much-deserved downtime this winter, they will hope to return to the MLB even stronger next year.

