Gerrit Cole gives major update on Yankees return amid crucial surgery recovery

Gerrit Cole hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to the Bronx to start the 2026 season but is expected to join Spring Training next year. Following his Tommy John surgery in March, he's keeping himself busy with rehabilitation, family time and mental training.

Even though Cole is off the field, he’s keeping his shape up with pitching strides and hasn’t “given up any hits” as he continues his mental training.

Gerrit Cole is expected to start playing catch in August as a part of his return plan. His surgery included adding a brace to strengthen his ligament and avoid any possible injury.

“The first few weeks are important. It’s a long process, and it’s not super enjoyable. But you’ve got to not rush it and be where you are in the process. It gets better and better as it goes along, but it takes a while,” Gerrit Cole said.

Furthermore, Cole has been reporting to the Yankee Stadium six days a week and is enjoying being in the clubroom. He's on a 14-month recovery schedule, and apart from rehabilitation, he wishes to contribute to the team by giving advice where necessary.

Cole's surgery was performed in LA by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who has a history of working with Cole’s teammates Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. According to Cole, it was a set of recurrences that made his worst fears come true in March when a surgery became necessary.

Aaron Boone grateful to have Gerrit Cole in lockroom

Gerrit Cole and Aaron Boone [Source: Imagn]

Despite Gerrit Cole being unable to pitch on the mound, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is happy to have the veteran around the clubhouse.

He feels Cole can give advice to the other players and help them perform better on the field.

“He’s got a wealth of experience and he’s had a ton of success, but he’s also had moments of truth and struggles and adversity, too,” Aaron Boone said.

“He’s got a lot to share, and he likes sharing it, but he’s also smart about the craft. He’s able to absorb the information that’s available now, and shares that with the other guys.”

While not being able to play has been tough for the 34-year-old, he's enjoying a warm family time with his kids.

The Yankees are iin the midst of an injury-prone season with star players sidelined in the IL. While some of them are expected to be back by the postseason or sooner, Cole might have to watch from the sidelines for a while.

