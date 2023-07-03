Jordan Montgomery pitched the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 victory over Gerrit Cole on Sunday, capping a miserable 3-3 trip for New York by defeating them for the second time since they traded him last summer. The New York Yankees pitcher admitted that Montgomery pitched better in the game and out-dueled Cole.

Speaking of it, Cole said:

“Today, the story was Montgomery, who gave up two runs across six solid innings. “I just got out-pitched. He was outstanding today, moving the ball well. Having him for a long time, when he’s on, he’s really tough. So that was what we had to deal with today and unfortunately I just wasn’t good enough to be able to hold them down quite enough.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Montgomery (6-7) gave up an unearned run, two hits, and three walks in 6 2/3 innings on a day when Yankees manager Aaron Boone was sent to the stands for the seventh time this year. Up until Gleyber Torres doubled with two outs in the sixth, he held New York without a hit.

“I was excited to faceoff against Gerrit,” Montogmery said. “He was supposed to duck me and pitch yesterday and then the rain happened, and we ended up locking horns. We were texting about it and just excited about it. It was definitely fun.”

Here's Twitter's verdict after Montgomery outperformed Gerrit Cole

Six innings of two-run baseball from Cole weren't enough. The Cardinals defeated the Yankees 5-1. After the incident, followers commented on Twitter.

Although they have some of the best pitchers in baseball, their offensive performance has not been very impressive. The squad finished 27th out of 30 MLB teams with a June batting average of.231.

"@TalkinYanks They’re done. It’s over. Too inconsistent and nobody has any heart. Stanton and dj are washed. Bauers and ikf might be the best hitters and that’s a problem. Just give up this season is a lost cause."

Tweet about Gerrit Cole's game against the Cardinals

Cole had previously played for the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the first round of the 2008 MLB draft, the Yankees picked Cole, an Orange Lutheran High School baseball player.

Poll : 0 votes