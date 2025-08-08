Gerrit Cole’s sons, Caden and Everett, get personalized batting tips from uncle, Anthony Volpe, in heartwarming moment

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was sidelined this season due to rehab from Tommy John surgery, but his family stayed connected with baseball. On August 7, Cole’s sons, Caden, 5, and Everett, 2, were seen at the Anthony Volpe Baseball ProCamp at Brian E. Fleury Field, Delbarton School, in Morristown, New Jersey.The Anthony Volpe Baseball ProCamp was suitable for grades 1 to 8. Both of Cole’s sons enjoyed interacting with their ‘uncle,’ Anthony Volpe. Volpe took a break from the action to offer guidance to the two young boys.New York Post Sports captured the moment on video and shared it on social media.New York Post Sports @nypostsportsLINKGerrit Cole’s sons, Caden and Everett, taking batting practice off Anthony Volpe 🥺“Gerrit Cole’s sons, Caden and Everett, taking batting practice off Anthony Volpe,” the caption read.In the clip, Everett Cole hit a pitched ball from Volpe for a single and walked for a run. Volpe patiently pitched to Caden, who took a few swings, bat in hand and wide-eyed.Gerrit Cole’s wife shared an adorable pre-camp moment.Gerrit Cole’s wife, Amy, shared an adorable moment on social media. On Thursday, she shared the image of a group of young kids, including Caden and Everett, walking toward the field at the Anthony Volpe Baseball ProCamp.All five kids were dressed in Yankees pinstripe jerseys. One wore Volpe’s No. 11, while the other four donned Cole’s No. 45 jersey.“Off to Volpe’s Camp with the sweetest crew,” Amy captioned it.Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shared an adorable story on her social media platform.(via Instagram)On July 17, Amy shared a carousel of 20 images, along with a video. In the first photo, the Cole family - Amy, Gerrit, and their two sons, Caden and Everett - were standing together at Yankee Stadium.Amy wore a black top with a beige skirt and a Yankees cap. Caden and Everett were both dressed in mini Yankees uniforms, while Gerrit Cole also wore a Yankees uniform. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;first half ⚾✅ &amp; G’s lefty pitching debut 💪,&quot; the caption read.Everett wore the No. 11 Yankees jersey, practicing in the yard, where Caden wore the No. 45 jersey, standing in a batting stance next to a tee with a baseball in it inside an indoor training facility.