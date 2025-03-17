Gerrit Cole's wife Amy serves style goals in white off-shoulder top with polka-dotted denim during chic girls' outing

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole will miss the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery. He has been one of baseball's best pitchers, and he has always had support from his wife Amy.

Amy was a softball player at UCLA and now works as a philanthropist. The sister of former MLB infielder Brandon Crawford likes to spend time with friends.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy's girls' day photo @amyc23

On Sunday on Instagram, Amy Cole shared a photo of her posing with Gionna DiSalvatore, a fashion designer who spends much of her focus on jewelry. It was Cole who was showing off the fashion in the photo as she rocked a stylish off-shoulder white top to go along with polka dot denim. Cole also captioned the post to wish her close friend a happy birthday as DiSalvatore turned 35 on Tuesday.

Gerrit and Amy Cole met while both were at UCLA, and they have two children together. Son Caden was born on June 30, 2020, and Everett was born on Jan. 2, 2023.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy responds to star pitcher's emotional message about injury

The New York Yankees announced that Gerrit Cole will miss the entire 2025 season with an arm injury, and Cole confirmed that as well.

On Instagram on Tuesday, Cole shared his thoughts on the injury and his thoughts as he approaches rehab:

“From the time I first dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform, my goal has always been to help bring a World Series championship to New York. That dream hasn’t changed — I still believe in it, and I’m more determined than ever to achieve it. Today, the most respected medical experts in the field recommend that I undergo Tommy John surgery.

"This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career. I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead. I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound — stronger than ever. See you soon.”

Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy, provided a comment to his post that showed plenty of support.

"GC 2.0 about to be crazy…🔥 "

The New York Yankees will have to deal with the absence of Gerrit Cole in 2025, but the hope is that he will make his return in early 2026.

