Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares image of son Caden making sweet memories at aquarium with Yankees RHP Adam Ottavino's kids

Gerrit Cole and Adam Ottavino are teammates with the New York Yankees, and their relationship has extended beyond the field. Gerrit Cole's wife Amy is friends with Brette Ottavino, Adam's wife.

The MLB season can be long for wives of players, as they are often forced to stay at home and take care of their families. On Sunday, the Cole and Ottavino children enjoyed some time together.

@amyc23 IG, Gerrit Cole/Amy Cole's Children with Ottavino Children

Brette Ottavino posted an image of three young children checking out some fish at the aquarium and tagged Amy Cole. Cole shared that on Instagram story as the young children enjoyed some fun time while Gerrit and Adam are with the Yankees.

Gerrit and Amy Cole got married in November 2016, having first met while attending UCLA. Amy is the sister of Brandon Crawford, a longtime MLB shortstop who spent most of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

Adam Ottavino married Brette in 2015, and the couple has three children together. He pitched for the New York Yankees in 2020 and 2021 and re-signed with them this offseason.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shows support as Cole announces season-ending injury

Gerrit Cole was expected to be the ace of the Yankees staff during the 2025 season but was unable to make it out of Spring Training healthy.

Cole underwent Tommy John surgery and posted an emotional message on Instagram:

“From the the time I first dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform, my goal has always been to help bring a World Series championship to New York. That dream hasn’t changed — I still believe in it, and I’m more determined than ever to achieve it. Today, the most respected medical experts in the field recommend that I undergo Tommy John surgery.

"This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career. I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead. I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. I love this game, I love competing, and I can’t wait to be back on the mound — stronger than ever. See you soon.”

Amy Cole, one of the first to see the post, provided a comment to lift up her husband.

"GC 2.0 about to be crazy…🔥 " @amyc23 commented

Gerrit Cole will continue to have the support of Amy throughout the offseason as he tries to make a return to MLB.

