  • Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares moments from fun family getaway with Yankees ace

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares moments from fun family getaway with Yankees ace

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 03, 2025 12:00 GMT
Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares moments from fun family getaway with Yankees ace (Credit: Amy Cole/Instagram)

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his family have reached that time of the year when they prepare for a hectic baseball schedule. Amid that, Cole and his wife Amy had a blast this offseason, creating several memories with their loved ones.

It was a disappointing end for Cole and the Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series. A costly blunder by the pitcher resulted in the Dodgers' offensive juggernaut storming back to lead and eventually win the game. However, the family seems to have put the disappointment behind them as they made sure to not let that affect their offseason.

On Sunday, Amy dropped a series of photos on social media, sharing the memories they created in January and February. The couple met several of their friends and went on tropical trips.

However, the center of attention were their two sons: Caden Gerrit Cole (born on June 30, 2020) and Everett Cole (born on Jan. 2, 2023). In the photos, both kids can be seen enjoying themselves on a beach. In another photo, Amy joined her family, the Crawfords, to celebrate the retirement of former San Francisco Giants star Brandon Crawford.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy took a moment to celebrate Brandon Crawford's retirement

Amy comes from a baseball family. Her brother, Brandon Crawford, played in the majors from 2008 to 2024, playing all but one season for the Giants. After slashing .169/.263/.282 with one home run and four RBI, he was released by the St. Louis Cardinals in August.

Two months later, the two-time World Series champion drew curtains on his career. After the retirement news, Amy Cole took to social media and paid tribute to her brother.

"From t-ball and backyard games to chasing big-league dreams, it’s been an honor to watch you play the game you love. Proud of you, @therealbcraw35- congrats on an incredible career!," she wrote in the caption.

Gerrit Cole and Amy met at UCLA and started off as friends in UCLA. It took a year before the Yankees pitcher convinced her to a date, following which they kicked off their relationship. The couple married in November 2016.

Edited by Bhargav
