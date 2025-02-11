Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares throwback moments from sister-in-law Erin's wedding day ft. Yankees ace in black tuxedo

Gerrit Cole is a starting pitcher for the New York Yankees, and he is looking forward to trying to lead his team back to the World Series. While Cole is gearing up for another season, his wife, Amy Cole, is looking back on the couple's old memories.

Amy recently wished Gerrit's sister, Erin, a happy anniversary by using photos of the Cole family at the wedding. While the initial posts were supposed to celebrate Erin and her husband, the attention was back on Gerrit and his family.

Amy Cole Anniversary Post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amy shared photos of the entire family on the wedding day; their two young children were also in attendance. Gerrit sports a black tuxedo and matching bow tie. The whole family smiles as they pose for wedding photos.

Trending

"Caden (Cole) loved this moment & wants to know when he can wear those shiny shoes again," Amy wrote in the caption.

Caden Cole is the oldest of two children for Gerrit and Amy, with Everett being the youngest. Amy and her two sons spent time in Yankee Stadium during the 2024 season while supporting Gerrit.

The ace of the New York Yankees staff went 8-5 with a 3.17 ERA during the 2024 regular season. Gerrit Cole was also dominant in the postseason and will be counted on to lead the Yankees in 2025.

Gerrit Cole's wife Amy sends well wishes to Aaron Judge and his wife

Gerrit Cole is the leader of the pitching staff for the New York Yankees, and Aaron Judge leads the offseason. This has been an exciting offseason for Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, as they recently welcomed their first child.

It was Judge who broke the news on Instagram and added a caption to celebrate the big day:

"1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge 🌸 What an incredible week it’s been, can’t wait for the memories the three of us make."

Amy Cole was one of the first to comment on the Instagram post as she added three heart emojis. It will soon be time for Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge to team up on the diamond again, and both will come from having great offseasons with their families.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback