Gerrit Cole's wife Amy steals the spotlight in all-black attire alongside Yankees ace for Aaron Judge's annual foundation gala

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge hosted his All Rise Foundation Annual Gala in New York City on Tuesday. Among those in attendance was his teammate Gerrit Cole, who arrived there with his wife Amy Cole.

The All Rise Foundation, founded by the Yankees captain, "inspire(s) youth to become responsible citizens and to encourage them to reach unlimited possibilities," according to its website The event raises funds for the organization.

On Wednesday, Amy shared her outfit. Amy wore a black, form-fitting gown featuring semi-sheer horizontal paneling. She paired the outfit with black high-heeled shoes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gerrit Cole, wearing a well-tailored charcoal gray suit, a white dress shirt underneath along with a dark tie, complementing the suit's color, posed with her. He had black formal shoes.

Trending

Amy Cole's Instagram story

Apart from Gerrit Cole, Aaron Judge's annual gala dinner was also attended by Carlos Rodon and Anthony Volpe.

Aaron Judge reveals reason to start All Rise Foundation

In January, Aaron Judge's All Rise Foundation held an “All Star Evening” at Cipriani Wall Street. It was a successful event, raising nearly $800,000 which will be used to further the efforts of the foundation.

“This is what it’s all about,” Judge said. “Given the gift of playing Major League Baseball here in New York, I’ve got a lot of great things, and a lot of people around me that supported me along the way. This is our opportunity to give back to the next generation, that next group that’s coming along the way.”

The All Rise Foundation was started by Aaron Judge and his mother, Patty, who serves as the executive director of the foundation, in 2018.

“It’s just really to inspire the next generation to be better citizens, better students, family members, everything,” Judge said. “It’s to push them a little bit in school and get to that next level. We’ve got different after-school programs, mini-grants. There’s a whole slew of things on the way to get them in the best position to be better citizens.”

Aaron Judge attempts to impact both New York City and his hometown of Linden, California, through the foundation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback