Gerrit Cole Update: Yankees ace out for months after elbow injury, to undergo specialist evaluation

Gerrit Cole just got some bad news. Despite their being no tear discovered on his MRI, the reigning AL Cy Young winner will be out for one or two months. He has been shut down for now as he had been having trouble bouncing back between starts and he won't be back until at least a few weeks into the regular season.

Gerrit Cole has been one of the most dependable and durable pitchers in baseball over the last few seasons, but he's come down with some sort of elbow injury. The good news is that there was no tear detected, which means Tommy John is likely not necessary.

The New York Yankees have been known to be off a little on timelines for their injured players, but there is no reason to believe Cole will miss the entire season or anything distinctly longer than the current timetable since he hasn't torn anything.

This comes at a bad time for the Yankees. They've been struggling in the pitching department all Spring Training, and Aaron Judge has suffered an injury and is taking a few days off as well.

Gerrit Cole Injury Update provides Yanks with bad news

Gerrit Cole will not be ready to start on Opening Day. It might be more than a month into the regular season when he finally is ready to return. The Yankees have been hammered by injuries over the last few years, and it seems to have shown up again this year.

Carlos Rodon is healthy now, but he missed most of last season with injuries. Nestor Cortes Jr. did, too. The other options, aside from Marcus Stroman, haven't looked all that good so far.

This forced the Yanks to consider alternative options. They reportedly reopened negotiations with the Chicago White Sox over Dylan Cease. The Sox want Spencer Jones and the Yankees aren't offering him, so it might be a dead end.

Gerrit Cole is to miss a month or two

Both Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain available, but the Yankees are already at a very high payroll. Trevor Bauer is a longshot option they might have to consider if Cole can't get back soon.

