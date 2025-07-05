Gerrit Cole wife Amy drops 4-word reaction to NY with son ahead of New York City FC game 

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is enjoying time away from baseball following his season-ending Tommy John surgery before the start of the 2025 MLB season.

The former Cy Young winner has been spending more time with his wife Amy and their two sons, Caden and Everett Cole. Amy Cole shared a glimpse of the Yankees star's time with the family in an Instagram post on Friday.

While the Yankees travelled to Queens to take on cross-town rivals the New York Mets, Gerrit Cole was with his family at Yankee Stadium for Major League Soccer team New York City FC's game against Toronto FC on Thursday.

Amy Cole shared moments from their family time at the ballpark with Gerrit walking with his son in one of the pictures in her Instagram story.

In another story, their younger son was pumped for the game with Amy captioning it with four words.

"Fired up for New York City FC," Amy captioned the story.

In a subsequent story, Amy is holding her son as they watch the action unfold on the pitch.

While the Yankees were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series earlier this week, their soccer counterparts got one over Toronto with a comprehensive 3-1 win on Thursday to kick off Fourth of July weekend.

Gerrit Cole returned to Yankee Stadium in new role

Despite being sidelined from baseball activities since March, Gerrit Cole has not been able to keep himself away from the game. He has been at the ballpark a few times this season and was at Yankee Stadium in a different role last month.

The All-Star pitcher joined the Yes Network's broadcasting booth for the series against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15.

"I'm excited for that," Cole said on his first broadcast booth appearance. "I'm very excited. It was brought to me and offered to me and I think it will be a really cool experience, so I'm going to check it out and see what it's all about."

Meanwhile, the Yankees lost their fifth consecutive game as the Mets came from behind for a 6-5 win in the series opener at Citi Field on Friday.

