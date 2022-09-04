"Get Boone and Cashman the f**k out our ball club" "This is so sad and embarrassing" - New York Yankees fans in complete meltdown mode as team’s division lead shrinks to just four games 

The New York Yankees have only gone and done it again. After a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays last night, expectations were low going into tonight’s leg. Somehow, the Yankees still found a way to disappoint even more.

It wasn’t as embarrassing as last night, but the 2-1 outcome was truly a hard watch. Trailing only to Yandy Diaz’s third inning two-run single, the Yankees' toothless offense made that slender deficit seem insurmountable.

Aaron Judge’s personal best-tying 52nd home run of the season reduced the deficit in the final inning, but that was all.

"FINAL: Rays 2, Yankees 1." - New York Yankees

Steve @SteveZim16 @Yankees I can’t believe I’m still committed to going to four more games this year. @Yankees I can’t believe I’m still committed to going to four more games this year.

Kamrin🇮🇹 @KP_905_ @Yankees Are the 2022 Yankees the biggest 2nd half collapse in MLB history? @Yankees Are the 2022 Yankees the biggest 2nd half collapse in MLB history? https://t.co/OKjNXUE650

The result drops the Yankees to 15-26 since the All-Star break, including a 10-19 record in August. Their lead at the top of the American League East is melting faster than icebergs in the Arctic.

They led by around 15 games in July. They, then, led by 10 games last month. Now, that advantage is down to only four games for the first time since May 11.

The pressure keeps mounting on the Yankees' top brass and manager Aaron Boone. The skipper has been vehemently criticized in recent weeks for questionable tactics.

Mike Jehle @THEKID_



But nobody does @Yankees If anyone in the Yankees organization cares...you fire Boone... tonightBut nobody does @Yankees If anyone in the Yankees organization cares...you fire Boone... tonightBut nobody does 😑

AndyH @HHHendricks1



twitter.com/ktsharp/status… Katie Sharp @ktsharp Yankees are 19-31 in their last 50 games.



That's their worst 50-game stretch within a season since August/September 1991. Yankees are 19-31 in their last 50 games.That's their worst 50-game stretch within a season since August/September 1991. @Yankees What a disgrace. Get Boone and Cashman the fuck out our ball club. @Yankees What a disgrace. Get Boone and Cashman the fuck out our ball club.twitter.com/ktsharp/status…

Chris Testa @cmtesta1 @Yankees Fire Boone, now. The team is plummeting and he can’t get them out of it. It’s not working. This has been for 6 weeks, not 6 days. @Yankees Fire Boone, now. The team is plummeting and he can’t get them out of it. It’s not working. This has been for 6 weeks, not 6 days.

Tonight’s loss didn’t do Boone any favors. His position at the club now seems to be in serious jeopardy.

Another Aaron Judge home run, another New York Yankees defeat

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

Aaron Judge homers and the New York Yankees lose - a typical description of a Yankees game since the All-Star break. Judge matched his career-best tally of 52 homers today, a mark he reached during his rookie 2017 season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge ties his career high in home runs with his 52nd of the season. 2-1 Rays Aaron Judge ties his career high in home runs with his 52nd of the season. 2-1 Rays https://t.co/t0iUX4Ql6D

"Aaron Judge ties his career high in home runs with his 52nd of the season. 2-1 Rays" - Talkin' Yanks

With five weeks of regular season action remaining, he is now nine homers shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Judge is well on course to claim that record. He will finish with 63 homers at his current rate.

In stark contrast, the Yankees are on the verge of one of the biggest collapses in MLB history. Where did it all go wrong for them?

They have been unlucky with injuries, sure, but that alone doesn't justify such a disaster. How can a team go from challenging the 2001 Seattle Mariners' single-season most wins record to being the worst team in the division? It is simply unfathomable.

The question now is, can the New York Yankees turn it around from here? There's not a lot of hope. They are probably going to hold on to their AL East lead, just barely, but a World Series challenge? It seems like a pipedream now.

