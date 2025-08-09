  • home icon
  • “Get this clown off the team” - Yankees' struggles continue as Devin Williams' implosion sparks fan outrage 

“Get this clown off the team” - Yankees' struggles continue as Devin Williams' implosion sparks fan outrage 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 09, 2025 05:11 GMT
New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Source: Getty
Yankees' struggles continue as Devin Williams' implosion sparks fan outrage - Source: Getty

New York Yankees closer Devin Williams invoked the ire of Yankees fans on Friday after his disastrous performance contributed to a 5-3 loss in the series opener against the Houston Astros.

Devin Williams, who has struggled for his new team this season, was put on the mound by Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the 10th inning with the score tied at 2-2.

Williams conceded three runs with a home run as the Astros took a 5-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning. The All-Star closer's implosion in extra innings infuriated Yankees fans.

"Get this clown off the team," a frustrated fan wrote.
Several fans lashed out at Aaron Boone for putting Devin Williams on the mound with the game on the line.

After the three runs (two earned) on Friday, Devin Williams is now 3-5 with a 5.73 ERA for the season. Williams has conceded eight runs in his last five outings in 4.2 IP

Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained his decision to put Devin Williams on the mound

While the Yankees fans blamed manager Aaron Boone for putting Devin Williams on the mound with the game tied at 2-2, the skipper explained he had limited options.

"We're kind of short down there at that point," Boone said after the game. "You get five innings out of the starter. You're trying to get back in it and get through and staying away from (David) Bednar today. So, then you're probably even lighter, staying away. So, then you're down to lefties and then it's that little right lane there for Devin. So, didn't work out tonight."
Aaron Boone reflected on the two time NL Reliver of the Year's performance with two games remaining in the series.

"Yeah, I mean, look -- it's no fun," Boone said "It's tough. But, again, he can hopefully lean on he's been there -- he's been down that road before a little bit, too.
"He's been through some struggles and come out on the other side and found some real consistency for a couple of months. So, hopefully, he can draw on that as we move forward here."

The Yankees have now lost five of their last six games and their slump has started to threaten their postseason spot with the Bronx Bombers sliding in the AL Wild Card standings.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
