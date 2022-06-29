"Get some glasses bud" "That isn’t a strike for anybody at the plate" - New York Yankees fans up in arms after umpire makes terrible strike call against Aaron Judge

New York Yankees fans were absolutely appalled after a strike call against Aaron Judge that was clearly outside the strike zone. Officiating is one of the most thankless jobs in the sport, and umpires have been brought under the microscope once again.

This is the pitch that was somehow called a strike, posted to Twitter by Talkin' Yanks.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks One of the worst strike calls you'll see One of the worst strike calls you'll see https://t.co/Mwye4NBWJz

This pitch would have been low for any player, let alone the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge who has a wildly different strike zone than the average player. Controversial calls like these are seemingly becoming more common, and fans are fed up.

Fat Joe @fat_joe__ @TalkinYanks He consistently gets a called strike there. That isn’t a strike for anybody at the plate. It would be a ball even for altuve @TalkinYanks He consistently gets a called strike there. That isn’t a strike for anybody at the plate. It would be a ball even for altuve

Umpires will always be heavily scrutanized, with every mistake being the subject of criticism. This also leads to all the right calls going under the radar, with only the controversial ones drawing attention.

Fat Joe @fat_joe__ @TalkinYanks He consistently gets a called strike there. That isn’t a strike for anybody at the plate. It would be a ball even for altuve @TalkinYanks He consistently gets a called strike there. That isn’t a strike for anybody at the plate. It would be a ball even for altuve

The controversial call that went against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees is just the most recent example of an umpire being incorrect.

Blown call against Aaron Judge draws the frustration of New York Yankees fans

Aaron Judge looking on from the Yankees dugout

The umpire stole the show for all the wrong reasons in the New York Yankees game, and it's the latest example of a larger discussion. As seen in the video, the MLB has the technological ability to make these calls automatic. Many fans have been calling for the league to officially make the switch to 'robot umps'.

Michael Preston @mickp1979 @TalkinYanks If the robo ump movement needed a poster child, show that pitch....WOW @TalkinYanks If the robo ump movement needed a poster child, show that pitch....WOW

The ultimate fear that fans have is that a blown call will cost their team the game, which is a terrible way to lose. If the Oakland Athletics are simply the better team and earn the win, it is easy to deal with. However, if the accumulation of poor officiating is the difference maker, fans will turn off the game.

dylanlucci @Dyl168 @TalkinYanks Umps literally are killing this sport @TalkinYanks Umps literally are killing this sport

The surprise of this call also played a role in the reaction, especially with it coming against a superstar player.

This season in particular has been challenging for umpires in the MLB, with many high-profile errors drawing attention away from the play on the field.

Matt Jones @jones5664 Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks One of the worst strike calls you'll see One of the worst strike calls you'll see https://t.co/Mwye4NBWJz I’m all for giving umps a break. that being said, idk if I ever remember them being as bad as they’ve been this year twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… I’m all for giving umps a break. that being said, idk if I ever remember them being as bad as they’ve been this year twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

In this particular play, the catcher does do a good job of framing the pitch, but the umpire still should have seen it. It is the catcher's job to make every pitch look like a strike.

The on-going search for a perfectly officiated game will likely never end, but fans are desperate for enhanced measures. The call was not the first of its kind to go against Aaron Judge, and New York Yankees fans know something has to change.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far