"Get the h**l out of here" - New York Yankees former owner George Steinbrenner once fired his secretary for failing to get him a sandwich

The late George Steinbrenner was the principal owner and managing partner of the New York Yankees from 1973-2010.

Steinbrenner was popular for his unwavering commitment to high standards for his MLB team. Thus, Steinbrenner was given the moniker "The Boss." He also had a habit of interfering with on-field decisions and frequently hiring and firing secretaries.

In December 2011, per a "Bleacher Report" article, Steinbrenner fired his secretary Rae Shmerler for not bringing him a tuna sandwich on time.

Apparently, Steinbrenner asked Shmerler to order a tuna sandwich for him. She obliged and placed the order. The sandwich was delivered to her desk on time. However, owing to the hectic work schedule, Shmerler forgot to hand it over to her boss.

Utter chaos erupted. George Steinbrenner was furious at his secretary for not delivering his meal on time and fired her, yelling:

"Get the h**l out of here."

Lou Piniella, a former MLB player and an ex-manager of the Yankees, opened up about his working experience under George Steinbrenner.

Steinbrenner's obsession with perfection and unquenchable desire for success is known to everybody in the MLB sphere. Lou Piniella, who managed the Yankees between 1986–1988, revealed what it was like to work with George Steinbrenner.

In a "Sports Illustrated" interview in 2004, Lou mentioned:

"George is a great guy, unless you have to work for him."

However, Piniella also mentioned that George treated him well.

"He treated me well, he treated me fair and he gave me a wonderful opportunity to play and manage the game we all love."

George Steinbrenner passed away in 2010. He led the Yankees organization for 27 long years until he left for his heavenly abode. In the MLB, George will be remembered for his unyielding drive for victory and his undying passion for baseball.

“Winning is the most important thing in my life, after breathing. Breathing first, winning next.” - George Steinbrenner, via BronxZooNYY

After George's death, Yankee Global Enterprises became the owner of the New York Yankees.

