"Get Hicks and Guzman off the fu****g team" "Fire Boone!" - New York Yankees fans inflamed following lackluster performance with division lead shrinking to just 3.5 games

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays squared off in the first of a critical three-game series in the Bronx tonight. The Yankees' lead in the AL East was 4.5 games before the game. After tonight, the lead is 3.5 games as the Yankees were defeated by a score of 4-2.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the concerning New York Yankees loss. Aaron Hicks and Ronald Guzman have struggled as of late.

AT @YankeeWRLD @Yankees Get hicks and Guzman off the fucking team @Yankees Get hicks and Guzman off the fucking team

Fans are calling for the firing of manager Aaron Boone after tonight's dismal performance.

ᗪ爪丨ㄒ尺ㄚ @MightyD88 @Yankees Fire Boone! He had Derek Jeter in the building and didn't use him. @Yankees Fire Boone! He had Derek Jeter in the building and didn't use him.

One fan wants outfielder Aaron Hicks to never play a game again after tonight's performance in the outfield. Hicks misplayed two flyballs that resulted in three runs scored by the Tampa Bay Rays. He would later be pulled from the game.

ralph maffei @RalphMaffei @AaronBoone Hicks should never play another inning for the Yankees--he is an insult to us fans who pay good money to watch the Yankees play decent baseball !! @AaronBoone Hicks should never play another inning for the Yankees--he is an insult to us fans who pay good money to watch the Yankees play decent baseball !!

The picture below may very well describe the Yankees in the second half of their season. An epic collapse.

09/09/2022: Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Game Highlights

The Tampa Bay Rays got on the scoreboard early thanks to an RBI double from outfielder Randy Arozarena. This was his 35th double of the season.

"Well ... that was fast. A pair of doubles to start the first gives the @RaysBaseball an early 1-0 lead" - Bally Sports Sun: Rays

Then, in the fourth inning, the Rays extended their lead with a two-run double off the bat of shortstop Wander Franco. This was his 14th double of the season.

"Wander Franco is making them boo in the Bronx. 3-0 for the @RaysBaseball" - Bally Sports Sun: Rays

Randy Arozerena continued his stellar performance with his second RBI double of the game to make it 4-0 Rays.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Hicks allows another balls to drop and the Rays take a 4-0 lead. Hicks allows another balls to drop and the Rays take a 4-0 lead. https://t.co/ReRF8Do333

"Hicks allows another balls to drop and the Rays take a 4-0 lead." - Talkin' Yanks

The Yankees' first run came from none other than AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge, who hit an RBI single in the 7th inning.

It seems as if Aaron Judge is the only player that is producing in the entire lineup.

Somewhat beloved math rock band Minus the Jer @jersklein Obviously the Yankees downfall has been ongoing for months, but it is wild that the lineup right now is Aaron Judge and 8 other guys you’d maybe be okay with batting 9th every so often Obviously the Yankees downfall has been ongoing for months, but it is wild that the lineup right now is Aaron Judge and 8 other guys you’d maybe be okay with batting 9th every so often

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Oswald Peraza scores after replay on this Aaron Judge single Oswald Peraza scores after replay on this Aaron Judge single https://t.co/QH43Q9o7Dj

"Oswald Peraza scores after a replay on this Aaron Judge single" - Talkin' Yanks

In the ninth inning, New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka blasted a solo home run to cut the lead to two runs.

This would end the scoring for the game, though, as the New York Yankees lost to the Rays by a score of 4-2. The Yankees record now sits at 83-56. The two teams will face off again tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM EDT.

