"Get this man some tissues" - MLB fans react as Angels supporter gets a hilarious fix of Shohei Ohtani jersey post-departure

In a recent preseason game, Shohei Ohtani traveled to Anaheim to face his old squad, the Angels. Given the greatest baseball player on the planet was brilliant when playing with the Angels, fans of the team will miss him.

With Ohtanimania subsiding in Anaheim, fans find resourceful ways to convert their Ohtani jerseys in the likeliness of players still playing for the squad. One such target of the banter is catcher Logan O'Hoppe. An Instagram post by Talkin' Baseball showed a fan sporting an old Ohtani kit but with O'Hoppe's surname and number superimposed.

A user named "jesdurmon" pointed out the humor in the said alteration.

"Get this man some tissues"

In a parallel post on social media site X, Talkin' Baseball's post garnered some fun and witty feedback.

"Fans gotta do what they gotta do. Can’t let a good jersey go to waste" - @realjakecobb

"Better than burning or pissing on them" - @xBongking420x

"Better than buying a new one" - @tyree1334

"got mine done" - @KGoHalos

"Respect to that guy. I love O'Hoppe and I hope he succeeds. That is just a O'Hoppe enthusiast." - @Matthew92694074

"my boy hop" - @bcda1frfr

"I mean… I spent $150 on a jersey and wore it twice." - @_LoneStarHalo_

Recently, there has been a debacle around Nike and Fanatics as well as the prices of commodities soaring. Thus, we should invent cost-effective ways to support a baseball team in the current atmosphere.

Shohei Ohtani gets a hero's welcome

After dedicating to the Los Angeles Angels for six seasons, Shohei Ohtani played his first game at Angel Stadium. This time, however, it was as part of the opposing squad.

But the Angels fans showed nothing but love for baseball's unicorn.

"Shohei Ohtani receives a warm welcome back to Angel Stadium" - MLB on FOX and SportsNet LA

The Angels will spoil their former hero's homecoming, as they triumphed against Ohtani's Dodgers, 4-3. The two teams will clash again on June 21 and 22 for a two-game interleague series.

