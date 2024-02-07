"Get some real players" "Shut up and sign Belli or Monty" - Phillies fans yearn for bigger names as club claims Max Castillo off waivers

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies claimed right-handed pitcher Max Castillo off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. In a corresponding move, they designated outfielder Simon Muzziotti for assignment.

Castillo will likely be considered a rotational depth piece if/when the team needs him. He has a career 5.43 ERA and, at 24 years old, is still developing with each passing year.

Philadelphia has a solid rotation going into the new season. Their five-man rotation includes Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker and Cristopher Sanchez.

However, this move will not get Phillies fans out of their seats. Castillo does not have much experience, and there are still some big-time free agents without a home for the upcoming season.

"Tell Dave to wake up and get some real players," one fan posted.

"Shut up and sign Belli or Monty," another fan posted.

The fanbase is clamoring for the front office to sign Cody Bellinger or Jordan Montgomery, two of the top free agents left.

With Max Castillo, the Phillies are gearing up for another postseason appearance

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three (Image via Getty)

While signing Max Castillo is not an excellent move, it is a clever move that provides depth for the rotation if anybody struggles or goes down with an injury. He is not known to overpower guys on the mound, but he can locate and gives up weak contact frequently.

He should help the Phillies, as they are looking to make another postseason appearance this season. They were taken out in the NLCS by the Arizona Diamondbacks and will be looking for some payback.

Philadelphia has not done much this offseason, but they did not need to. The core group of their team is coming back, and they reached an extension with Aaron Nola, who agreed to a seven-year, $172 million contract.

Fans should be excited about the potential season Bryce Harper could have. He will be healthy to start the season after missing 36 games last year.

Philadelphia could have another inspiring season this year if their star players stay off the IL. In a division as difficult as the NL East, every game matters.

