"Get the toddler his teddy"; "Dude is so full of s***" - Fans take a dig as Bryce Harper admits feeling 'hurt' over uncomfortable trade chatter

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was affected by the team's President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski's comments in the end-of-season media availability last week. Dombrowski showed hesitance in accepting that Harper could be an &quot;elite player&quot; as he approaches the twilight of his career.The Phillies' first baseman, speaking to The Athletic's Matt Gelb in an exclusive interview on Saturday, accepted he was hurt. He further added that the trade chatter that was ignited after Dombrowski's statement made him uneasy.“I have given my all to Philly from the start,” Harper told The Athletic. “Now there is trade talk? I made every effort to avoid this. It’s all I heard in D.C. [with the Nationals]. I hated it. It makes me feel uncomfortable.”However, Harper's response got a lukewarm reception from fans on social media who weren't pleased with his handling of the situation.Here are a few reactions:&quot;Boo boo, get the toddler his teddy now!!&quot; a fan commented.Bayern @BayernNewEraLINK@TheAthleticMLB Boo boo, get the toddler his teddy now!!&quot;This dude is so full of s**t,&quot; a fan said.Brock @ShadowxElsaLINK@TheAthleticMLB This dude is so full of shit&quot;Oh poor baby,&quot; another fan said.Marc Wilson @MarcWil02506124LINK@TheAthleticMLB Oh poor baby 😭&quot;Dude, you have been protected by the media your entire career... other players step on a person's toe and the media will bash them for 40 years... just be thankful and stfu,&quot; a fan stated.The Sporting Page @sportingpageLINKdude you have been protected by the media your entire career... other players step on a person's toe and the media will bash them for 40 years... just be thankful and stfu&quot;I mean I love Harper but when you ask to renegotiate a contract after signing it? And you are declining, I get the trade rumors,&quot; a fan added.Chelo @LivingforwardLINK@TheAthleticMLB I mean I love Harper but when you ask to renegotiate a contract after signing it? And you are declining, I get the trade rumors&quot;He gone,&quot; a fan opined about his future in Philadelphia.Michael Farris @Farris214LINK@TheAthleticMLB He goneHarper hit .261 with 75 RBIs and 27 home runs in 132 games this season. He was out for a month due to a wrist injury. In the playoffs, he went 3-for-15 in the four games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.While it was a decent season, they are unlike the numbers Bryce Harper posted that led him to two National League MVPs in 2015 and 2021. His .261 pace was down from his career average of .280, and his OPS has not surpassed .900 in the last four seasons.Bryce Harper reasserts dedication to the city of PhiladelphiaIn the interview, Harper also mentioned that he was committed to playing his entire career in Philadelphia when he refused to keep an opt-out clause to his 13-year $330 million contract he signed with the team in 2019. “I wanted these fans to know Philly is my home, so from the start, I made the commitment to stay here for the rest of my career,” Harper said Saturday. “No opt-out, even though I was advised otherwise. I trust John.”The Phillies still have to pay a little less than $160 million through 2031 to Harper. It could mean them taking up a significant portion of the contract to make a trade happen.