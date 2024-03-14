"Get it together. Real games coming soon" - Astros fans left fuming after Mets' walk off victory

Houston Astros' pitcher Rafael Montero disappointed fans after giving up two hits, four earned runs and three walks without getting any outs in a spring training game against the New York Mets at Clover Park.

Before Montero was asked to take the mound, starting pitcher Cristian Javier had a stellar outing going, with four strikeouts, two hit and no earned runs in 4.0 innings pitched.

Montero's outing played a role in the Astros' 6-5 loss, as now the club has lost three games in the last four.

Fans want the Astros to get their act together as they near the regular season.

"Get it together. Real games coming soon," one user remarked.

"Get Montero off this team. He’s trash!" one fan said.

"Good to see Montero is in mid season form," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Things haven't been working for Rafael Montero since he signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract ahead of the 2023 season. He posted an ERA of 5.08, compiling 79 strikeouts and one save across 67.1 innings pitched in 2023.

Jake Meyers to take outfield for the Astros when regular season hits

Jake Meyers will be rewarded with the center field position for the Houston Astros after putting in the hard yards in the last three seasons. This will mean that Chas McCormick will move to left field, which at times will be played by Yordan Alvarez if he's not hitting the DH spot.

General manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada confirmed the news of Meyers regularly starting the games, which should give Meyers a sense of security.

“I think it can help a little bit,” Meyers said. “Just really what I’m trying to focus on is the day-to-day process. Focus on how I can get better every day.”

Espada also praised the center fielder for what he brings to the team and it was time he was rewarded for that.

“He’s in a really good place,” Espada said before the game. “His swing is different from last year. Success also helps build some confidence. Like I told him in the winter, he’s going to play. I think when he’s healthy, he’s a very good player. He’s a very valuable player to our team. It’s showing so far in camp.”

The Astros next play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at their spring training home.

