The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. The team has made it clear that their top priority is to sign Carlos Rodon, but they're keeping their options open. Rodon is one of the top remaining free-agent pitchers on the market, with many teams interested.

The starting pitcher market has seen a ton of moves lately. Eovaldi is a solid option still left on the board. During an injury-riddled 2022 season, he managed to put up a 6-3 record with a 3.87 ERA.

While his velocity dropped in 2022, he was still effective, but it's something that can be concerning. He had Tommy John back in 2016, so there are questions about his arm's health.

New York Yankees fans are disappointed to hear that the team is interested in Eovaldi. They have their eyes set on Rodon. They don't think the team will reach a deal with Rodon. They've shifted their focus to Nathan Eovaldi.

"Get it together and sign Carlos Rodon," one fan explained.

"I'm done," said another.

Some fans believe that signing him would be too much of a risk. He has a history of injury, and his fastball went from 97 MPH to 95.3 MPH last season. They don't want to see the New York Yankees sign somebody who may end up on the IL.

Other fans don't believe he's a good pitcher. He's not a top-tier pitcher, but he'd be a great addition. For a fan base that's looking for a needle-moving deal, this wouldn't be it. They want to see a more glamorous move and come out next season firing on all cylinders.

The New York Yankees shouldn't be too concerned with Nathan Eovaldi's injury history

Some teams may be concerned with Nathan Eovaldi's injury history or the drop in his fastball, but he isn't. He just announced that he will be participating for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

He joins Lance Lynn as one of the most recent pitchers to be "all in" for Team USA. Adam Wainwright, Merrill Kelly, Brady Singer, Nestor Cortes, Kyle Freeland, and Miles Mikolas round out the other starting pitchers on the roster.

Team USA is finally starting to fill out its pitching rotation after stacking up its offense and defense.

MLB teams have the right to block players from participating in the WBC, so whichever team signs him has a say. It's unclear whether Nathan Eovaldi will remain on the roster if he signs a deal with the New York Yankees.

