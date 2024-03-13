"Get used to it National League" - Dodgers fans ecstatic as Shohei Ohtani crushes another Spring Training home run

Shohei Ohtani continues to turn heads during the spring with his new squad, the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Tuesday, he went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, helping beat the Giants 6-4.

The home run truly displays his insane power, taking it to left field. This is a sign of things to come, as Ohtani does not look affected at the plate after undergoing a medical procedure to fix his UCL.

The victory helped improve the Blue Crew's record to an impressive 13-4. They have the second-best record this spring, right behind the Baltimore Orioles, who sit atop the Grapefruit League with a 15-3 record.

Ohtani's Tuesday greatness has Dodgers fans ready to open up the season. They have great expectations for Ohtani and the team in general. Anything short of a World Series title will be viewed as a failure.

"Get used to it National League," one fan posted.

"He's so insanely strong," another fan posted.

According to ESPN, Ohtani's Tuesday performance has raised his batting average to .579 for the spring. He certainly looks ready to open up the new season.

Shohei Ohtani was not the only Dodgers player with a great performance on Tuesday

While Shohei Ohtani stole the show for the Dodgers on Tuesday, he was not the only one who gave a great performance. Multiple players stepped up on Tuesday, showing they are ready for the new season.

Tyler Glasnow got the start on the mound, and he dominated the San Francisco Giants. He went 5.1 innings, giving up zero runs on zero hits and striking out eight batters. The only blemish on his stat line was the one walk he gave up.

Offensively, the club outhit the Giants 11-3. Aside from Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith also hit home runs and finished the game with multiple hits. Jason Heyward got in on the action with a triple.

From the pitching staff to the offensive lineup, this roster is starting to take shape. It will be tough for many teams to compete with this All-Star-compatible lineup.

The Dodgers kick off their season in Seoul on March 20. Glasnow will take the ball as the team's Opening Day starter, while Ohtani will be slotted as the team's designated hitter.

Many, including fans of other teams, believe it will be their World Series to lose. That is quite a lot of pressure to face.

