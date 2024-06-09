"Getting all the negativity out" - When Mike Trout revealed the simple secret behind his off-season preparation

When the name Mike Trout comes up, it reminds fans of three league MVP titles, 11 All-Star nods, nine Silver Slugger awards, and a loyal Los Angeles Angels player. Trout’s stardom started in 2012 when he first won the Rookie of the Year award to mark his presence in the Major League, and has been going strongly, despite his team’s post-season struggles.

So, what’s Trout’s secret behind this constant success that made him one of the league’s most efficient sluggers? Perhaps it's his special diet or his offseason workout routine that gives him the power to dominate year after year. Mike Trout revealed that a long time ago.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's reporter Zachary D. Rymer in the year 2013, Trout shared about his mental exercise during the offseason, which he tends to keep simple.

"No, not really," Trout told Rymer. "It’s just routine, and it’s just staying positive. Getting all the negative out of your head."

While there's no guarantee that Trout's approach will work for others, he has proven his point correct by becoming an All-Star invitee every year since 2012, except for the Covid-shortened 2020 season.

Amid the trade speculations ahead of the 2024 season, he proved his loyalty by publicly declaring his wish to remain in Anaheim and help the Angels win titles.

“I’m loyal, and I want to win a championship here,” Trout said. (via Bally Sports West)

Mike Trout’s 14 RBIs and 17 runs, 10 home runs, and six stolen bases (most since 2020) in 29 games showed his determination until he got sidelined due to injury. He underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on May 5 and has no timeline to return. Meanwhile, following their defeat to the Houston Astros, the Trout-less Angels are now down to a 24-39 record.

Mike Trout is making a smooth recovery amid the Angels' slump

On May 25th, Mike Trout joined the Angels’ dugout while recovering from knee surgery. He saw his club going down with a close 3-4 score in the home series against the Cleveland Guardians.

During the game, he gave updates on his condition.

“I’m feeling good,” Trout said, via MLB.com. “Every day it's getting better. Just coming in rehabbing and just trying to get the strength around it back.

It’s crazy how much you lose when you're not really walking on it. So, just trying to get strength back. I've been doing a lot of stretching, a lot of different activities in the weight room. Nothing like running yet or jogging. But pretty close.”

As the season continues, it seems like another failed year for the Angels, who are desperate to break their postseason drought curse. However, even with new manager Ron Washington, they are seeing the same results as in previous years, and the absence of Mike Trout is making it even harder.

