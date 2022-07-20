Create
"Giancarlo injured this ball" "According to reports the ball will be out for the rest of the season" - Giancarlo Stanton's power and exit velocity at ASG leaves fans awestruck 

Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after hitting a two-RBI home run against the National League.
Sahir Bhojwani
Sahir Bhojwani
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 20, 2022 08:07 PM IST

Giancarlo Stanton put on a show for the fans on Tuesday to win his first All-Star Game MVP. His two-run homer to left field in the fourth inning helped the American League edge out a 3-2 victory over the National League.

In a game that will be remembered for pitching, both teams combined for only five runs off 13 total hits. That made Stanton's contribution on the offensive side that much more important. Stanton wasn't fooled by an 83 mph slider from the Los Angeles Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin and absolutely crushed a 457-foot homer.

Giancarlo injured this baseball https://t.co/L5tfI5a7Um

It was a memorable night for the California native, who returned home for his fifth career All-Star appearance. He graduated less than 15 miles away from Dodger Stadium at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

Waking up to see Giancarlo Stanton has taken home All-Star Game MVP! He went 1-2 with the game tying 2-run HR. Hometown kid gotta be feelin’ great!#AllStarGame #GiancarloStanton #ASGMVP twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

The hometown kid did his local supporters proud.

Giancarlo Stanton's 457-foot home run tied the game for the American League

Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-RBI home run against the National League in the fourth inning.
For Stanton, hitting home runs is something he expects in every game. He apparently informed teammate Aaron Judge before the game that he planned to hit one.

@JomboyMedia @TalkinYanks According to reports the ball will be out for the rest of the season

The manner in which this ball rocketed off the bat has fans all over the league drooling over his power and exit velocity.

Stanton hit this ball so perfect that it looks like it got squished in momentarily at contact. Crazy https://t.co/ScNHfpAiTi

The New York Yankees outfielder is currently hitting .237/.319./.516 with 24 home runs in 61 RBIs. He ranks third in home runs in the American League and fourth in RBIs this season. He accounts for 15% of this Yankee team's home runs this season. If we were to hypothetically remove the MVP favorite Aaron Judge from the lineup, he would be hitting close to 20% of the team’s home runs.

@JomboyMedia Remember when some guy on @MLBNetwork said that Stanton “couldn’t hit elite pitching”? 👀

After starting the season under some pressure, Stanton has responded to his critics in resounding fashion. This was his first All-Star appearance since 2017, and he was 0-7 in his previous seven ASG at-bats.

Giancarlo Stanton joins Mariano Rivera and Derek Jeter as the only Yankees to win All Star Game MVP. The Bombers represented the org well tonight.

Stanton became the third Yankees player in history to win an All-Star Game MVP award. Derek Jeter won the prestigious award back in 2000 and Marianno Rivera won it in 2013.

Highest exit velocity for a HR at a #ASG game! Damn Stanton really be doing the thing! Pure strength!#ASG2022 #RepBX
This season has been one of Stanton's better ones in a New York jersey. Fans will still expect more from the slugger, who hit a league-leading 59 regular season home runs in 2017 for the Miami Marlins. Hopefully, this All-Star Game performance will give him the confidence to power the Yankees to a deep playoff run.

Since the Yankees have not reached a World Series since his 2018 arrival, the pressure is building on Giancarlo Stanton to reach previous high levels.

