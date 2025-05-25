Giancarlo Stanton's injury comeback gathers steam as Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops major update

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has not yet appeared in a game in 2025 as he is trying to recover from injuries to both elbows. Stanton has been working on getting himself ready to play, and manager Aaron Boone continues to get asked about his rehab.
Before the game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Boone was asked about when Stanton should be back with the team.
"I feel like he's been doing well now for a while, so getting him built up will be just the next key," Boone said, according to YES Network. "I think live at-bats are on the horizon here, and we will see where we go from there.
"I don't know exactly how it is going to unfold. We'll see. We will figure out what's best. We just want to make sure that he is kind of game-ready when he comes. Obviously, it looks a little bit different for him since he's not playing the field."
Boone was then asked if he was surprised by how well things have gone.
"His history suggests that he's done well with injuries, and typically healed better than most guys, and just because of the asymptomatic nature pretty early on of the injury," Boone said. "I can't say I'm surprised."
The Yankees are in first place in the AL East without Stanton, but his return would provide a huge boost to the lineup.
Aaron Judge wants Giancarlo Stanton healthy for postseason run
The New York Yankees knew early in Spring Training that Giancarlo Stanton would be away from the team for an extended period. After that became reality, slugger Aaron Judge spoke to Bryan Hoch in February and gave his thoughts on the injury to his teammate.
"We'll see what the doctors say about what's going on," Judge said. "I've been checking with him every day, talking to him. We went out to dinner. He's got a positive mindset with everything. ... I want a healthy G in the middle of the season."
Judge has been carrying the Yankees to begin the 2025 season, but he knows that he will need Stanton to provide assistance in the postseason. Based on the latest report from Boone, Stanton could be back soon.