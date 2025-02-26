Giancarlo Stanton's Yankees tenure faces scrutiny from MLB insider

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is set to start yet another season in the injured list, which has drawn critisicm from MLB insider Joel Sherman.

The 35-year-old Stanton has spent the last seven seasons with theYankees and has failed to remain fit for the an entire year. As he enters his eighth season in New York once again riddled by injuries, Sherman said on The Pinstripe Post podcast that the team could have achieved more without him (2:23 - 6:14):

"I remember when the Yankees were done with Alex Rodriguez's 10-year contract, they swore they would never get involved in the length of contract like that again.

"And literally the next offseason when they were unable to sign Shohei Ohtani, they pivoted and traded for the 10 years left in Giancarlo Stanton because when you're addicted to it, you're addicted to it and wanting stars.

"I just feel like, as great as Stanton has been in the postseason, the opportunity cost of having him on the roster and what he blocks both financially, and by just being DH, landlocks them in so many ways. ... So I think it's not an obvious answer, but I think that he has landlocked them. And I think that they at least get to a World Series, if not win it, in the 10 years that Stanton is here if they were able to use the money in a different way."

The New York Yankees traded for Giancarlo Stanton in Decmber 2017 after the slugger recorded a MVP season with the Miami Marlins.

Since then, he has been one of their core players and established himself as their everyday designated hitter. However, there have been two sides to his stint: one that's riddled with injuries and the other that highlights his impressive performances in the playoffs almost every year.

Manager Aaron Boone admits Giancarlo Stanton's return from injury remains uncertain

After Giancarlo Stanton reported for Spring Training injured earlier this month, the New York Yankees have revealed that he has been suffering from tennis elbow.

However, when he flew to New York this week, manager Aaron Boone refused to answer why, citing that it was a personal issue. When asked further about Stanton's situation, Boone said:

“There’s nothing else more to say right now. Hopefully we see him soon. If he wants to address anything, he can."

As things stand, it's likely that Stanton will miss the first half of the MLB season. It means that the New York front office will have to decide if they need to bring in a replacement for the slugger or place their trust on somebody already on their roster.

