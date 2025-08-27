Giancarlo Stanton sends 5-word message after 451-ft moonshot as Yankees star fuels unthinkable MVP case

Giancarlo Stanton is rolling back the years as the veteran New York Yankees slugger has been carrying the offense for the last few games, sparking MVP talks.
The Yankees were without Stanton for the majority of the first half of the season as last year's ALCS MVP was dealing with tendinitis in his elbows. However, since his return to the lineup, the veteran slugger has been hot at the plate.
Stanton contributed all five runs in the Yankees' 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. His five-RBI game included a 451-foot homer in the sixth inning.
After helping the Yankees to a third consecutive win, Stanton dropped a five-word message in his Instagram story.
"Thank you for the experience," Stanton captioned his story featuring his moonshot from the game.
While New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge carried the offense with his remarkable hitting in the first half of the season, Giancarlo Stanton has been red-hot since July.
Since the All-Star break, Stanton is hitting .362, going 34-for-94 with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs in 30 games. The All-Star slugger has seven home runs in his last 11 games, a form that has sparked unlikely MVP chatter.
Giancarlo Stanton enjoying outfield role as Aaron Judge continues his recovery
Two-time MVP Aaron Judge hasn't been the same since his right flexor strain, which has kept him in a restricted role as a designated hitter. Giancarlo Stanton has been moved to right field to cover the Yankees captain and the veteran slugger is relishing his role in the outfield.
“It's been fun being able to contribute on both sides,” Stanton said. “I’m just making sure I’m mentally prepared for all scenarios when the ball is hit towards me.”
A fit Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton could blow opposition pitching staffs, and first-year Yankee Cody Bellinger acknowledged that after Tuesday's game.
“Stanton's locked in,’’ Bellinger said. “He hits the ball harder than anyone I’ve ever seen. It’s fun to watch. He and Judge can do things offensively that not many guys can do.”
The Yankees have three consecutive wins, bouncing back from three consecutive defeats against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend. The Bronx Bombers are keeping up with their rivals who hold a 0.5-game advantage in the AL Wild Card race.