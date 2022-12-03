Like any other MLB player, New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is already enjoying the offseason in full swing.

The hitter and outfielder has earned a much needed break after a grueling regular season followed by a deep run for the Yankees in the playoffs where they reached the American League Championship Series, getting clean sweeped by World Series champions the Astros.

One of the biggest names in the sports for his high profile contract and impressive game performances, Giancarlo Stanton was recently seen spending some quality time with kids in Egypt. The 33-year-old was seen teaching small kids of the Continental Language School in Cairo, the basics of baseball.

The five-time MLB All-Star posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram where he can be seen throwing the ball to a young girl. In another video, the Yankees outfielder is seen showing a young boy the perfect form to strike a ball.

The post was wrapped up with two pictures of Giancarlo and all the kids who were gathered there to meet their hero.

"What a fun experience teaching these kids how to play baseball in Egypt !Watching them swing a bat & play catch for the first time in their life brought back many memories. Very cool to open the doors of thought & opportunity to play. No matter where you are in the world. Our paths are all different. Some with much harder roads. But It all starts with a dream!" Stanton wrote via Instagram

Giancarlo Stanton might not be a Yankee anymore

Even though Giancarlo Stanton is carrying the flag of the Bronx Bombers wherever he visits on a holiday, various reports are suggesting the New York Yankees are considering releasing Giancarlo before his contract expires.

It isn't new for the Yankees to release players from big contracts as Alex Rodriguez and Jacoby Ellsbury were released before their contracts ran out its full course.

The decision to release the 2017 National League MVP is motivated by a lack of form on Stanton's part. As per reports, the Yankees feel that he is not worth the amount of money they are shelling out for him.

On the other hand, they are also burdened by Aaron Judge's free agency and are looking to bring him back with a larger amount. In that case, the Yankees management will have to consider reducing others' contracts.

Poll : 0 votes