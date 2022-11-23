Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees' star outfielder, is going through a phase of slight dilemma. The most recent American League MVP heads into free agency after choosing to decline an initial offer by the New York Yankees for a contract extension. Multiple reports suggest that both Judge and Hal Steinbrenner, the Yankees' owner, have had "positive talks" about the record-setting MVP staying put in New York.

Aaron Judge had a monster season in 2022. He broke the American League record for the most HRs in a season with 62, going past legendary players like Roger Maris and Babe Ruth. He led the MLB in RBIs (131), OPS (1.111), OPS+ (211), total bases (391), and runs scored (133). He also demonstrated that his talent was not limited to slamming balls out of the park. He knew when to leave them, finishing with a 15.9% walk rate.

The 30-year-old was fittingly awarded the American League MVP, securing 28 out of the 30 possible first place votes. Thus, it was expected that Judge would choose to upgrade his contract with the Yankees after such a season. Bryan Hoch, who covers the Yankees for MLB Network, tweeted that Aaron Judge and his family are excited to see his prospects in free agency.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Aaron Judge said he had "positive talks" with Hal Steinbrenner. Now he tests the market.



"It’s still pretty early and a lot of stuff doesn’t start kicking up until the Winter Meetings in December. But it’s going to be a fun process that my family and I will definitely enjoy.” Aaron Judge said he had "positive talks" with Hal Steinbrenner. Now he tests the market."It’s still pretty early and a lot of stuff doesn’t start kicking up until the Winter Meetings in December. But it’s going to be a fun process that my family and I will definitely enjoy.”

Aaron Judge will look to weigh all his options

Aaron Judge understands the importance of his contract due to which, even after having plenty of "positive talks" with Hal Steinbrenner already, he is still choosing to consider offers from other teams. Regardless, the Yankees management has made it clear that they are going to do all they can to keep the record-setter at Yankee Stadium.

"I’ve absolutely conveyed that I want him to be a Yankee for the rest of his life,” Steinbrenner had said. “No doubt about that. He knows the rest is up to him and his family and where they want to go from here, but we’re going to do what we can. I can assure you.”

Teams have officially started contacting Judge, with the San Francisco Giants holding a meeting with him this week. They look to be the firm contenders to take Judge away from the Yankees.

