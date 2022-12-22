Giancarlo Stanton vs Aaron Judge: Which Yankees star is taller?

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are two of the biggest names in baseball. They are also two of the biggest men. Undoubtedly, their frames allow them to launch the ball from the batter's box, earning them the reputation among some of the most dangerous hitters in the game.

Both men play for the New York Yankees and repeatedly hit among the highest number of home runs in the MLB every season. Today, we compare the heights of these two superstars.

Aaron Judge is one of the tallest players in all of baseball. At 6'7", the power invested in his size allowed him to hit 62 home runs in 2022. It was enough for Judge to smash the widely-accepted previous record of 61 home runs, set by fellow Yankee Roger Maris in 1961.

Judge's height is conspicuous on the field. A widely circulated photograph depicts him standing beside Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. At 5'6", Altuve is more than a full foot shorter than Judge.

MLB @MLB In our No. 7 game of the year, Aaron Judge made history and Giancarlo Stanton crushed a walk-off grand slam! In our No. 7 game of the year, Aaron Judge made history and Giancarlo Stanton crushed a walk-off grand slam! https://t.co/QDftpMbqqV

"In our No. 7 game of the year, Aaron Judge made history and Giancarlo Stanton crushed a walk-off grand slam!" - @ MLB

Giancarlo Stanton is also a big man and a lethal hitter. Before signing with the New York Yankees in 2018, Stanton played for the Miami Marlins for eight seasons. In that time, he led the MLB in home runs twice and won the 2017 NL MVP Award after posting a slugging percentage of .631.

Although shorter than Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton is a commanding 6'6", just one inch shorter than Judge. Stanton hit 31 home runs and 78 RBIs in 2022, earning his first All-Star appearance since 2017.

"Judge and Stanton into the @Yankees history books" - @ MLB Network

Both men will represent a massive payroll hit for the New York Yankees in 2023. Aaron Judge recently re-signed with the team for $360 million over the next nine seasons, making him the highest-paid position player in MLB history. Stanton will earn $32 million in 2023.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton form the core of the Yankees lineup

The Yankees are set to fork out over $70 million next season for Judge and Stanton. Some might say this is fair enough; after all, the two players were responsible for nearly 100 home runs last season for the Yankees. One could even argue that the continued offensive success of the Yankees depends on Judge and Stanton.

