Giants All-Star admits shock after witnessing Jung Hoo Lee’s one-of-a-kind fanbase

San Francisco Giants rising star Heliot Ramos has experienced several high-energy crowds, but even if he was taken aback witnessing the electric support his teammate Jung Hoo Lee has drawn at Oracle Park this season.

Lee has been doing well this season and is getting the crowd behind him. He is hitting .333 along with three home runs, three stolen bases and 15 RBIs. This has motivated Lee’s passionate fan club — affectionately called the “Hoo-Lee-Gans” who make their presence felt every time Lee scores, homers or drives in a run.

On Monday, Giants All-Star Ramos opened up about the impact of Lee's fanbase and how it has completely transformed the game-day experience at Oracle Park.

“I can feel it at Oracle,” Ramos said. “It’s crazy. Like, I’ve never seen nothing like it. It’s a good environment too.”

Lee is a former KBO standout, and Ramos understands that such overwhelming support in the stands makes him feel at home.

“I feel like it makes him feel like at home. I think it’s his first time here in the States, so I bet it’s hard for him to play out here,” Ramos added. “Then he has that fan base — it makes him feel like he’s in Korea, like at home. It’s something super cool for him, for sure. And I love to see that, because he’s a great guy too.”

Jung Hoo Lee is captivating attention across continents, spanning Asia and North America

A wave of Asian baseball stars are striking gold with baseball fans across the globe. Amid the global hype for Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki, Jung Hoo Lee is finding his own in North America while playing for the San Francisco Giants.

Hoo Lee has given fans every reason to support him. He has hit in 17 of the first 20 games this season and is giving high slugging output (.355 with a 1.044 OPS).

LA Angels manager Ron Washington has already compared him with former Mariners legend and Japanese star Ichiro Suzuki.

Supporters are getting behind Jung Hoo Lee, showing up in matching white T-shirts featuring "Hoo Lee Gans" written on them. They also wear flame-shaped hats to stand out from the herd. It's been quite some time since Oracle Park has shown allegiance to a star player of the team.

When it comes to Japan, he is being called “Korea’s Ichiro.” His father, Lee Jong-beom, reportedly played for the Chunichi Dragons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

