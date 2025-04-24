Giants fans unite with Logan Webb's outrage over umpire's blown strike call

San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb doesn't like blown strike calls, which was evident when he took the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Wednesday.

In the top of the second inning, Webb took the count full (3-2) against the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins. Webb threw a 93-mph sinker, visibly inside the top of the plate, but the home plate umpire called it base on balls. Webb had a face for it.

Two innings later, when he was walking back to the dugout, Webb let his frustration out.

Following the top ace's reactions to the calls from behind the plate, Giants fans reacted on X:

"Are the umpires trying to get replaced?," one fan asked.

"Where you at robo umps," another wants human umpires to be replaced.

"That’s the most expressive I’ve ever seen him with an ump. Kind of crazy to see," one added.

Reactions continued in support of Webb, who had a six-hit, no earned run quality outing spanning 6.1 innings.

"You can’t get much worse than that call," one fan wrote.

"Too nasty, ump didn’t even see it," another commented.

"That’s right down the pipe my goodness," another posted.

Logan Webb's quality outing helped Giants overcome Brewers

The Giants right-hander was on top of his game despite calls not landing on his end. Logan Webb gave up six hits and three walks, striking out six hitters in 6.1 innings pitched. His ERA dropped to 1.98 after the game as he continues to build a case for his first Cy Young.

The Giants offense gave him the run support to play with, adding four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Wilmer Flores hit a two-run RBI single for the Giants off Freddy Peralta. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounded out but a throwing error from the Brewers resulted in another score as Matt Chapman reached home from third. It was followed by another throwing error by the Brewers as Flores reached home for the fourth run of the game.

The Brewers tried to mount a comeback in the ninth inning off Ryan Walker, who gave up a double to Brice Turang, leading to two runs being scored. However, that remained the only scoring shot from Brewers for the night as they lost 4-2, with Logan Webb taking home his third win of the season.

