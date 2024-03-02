"Giants got a steal" - Fans react after Matt Chapman signs three-year deal with San Francisco Giants ending his free agency saga

Matt Chapman has signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants involving two-year opt-outs, according to MLB analyst Jon Heyman. The deal finally settled Chapman's extended stay in free agency, just in time before the opening day of the 2024 MLB season.

The deal will see Matt earn $20 million in 2024, $18 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026, provided he doesn't activate the opt-out clause after each of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Giants.

MLB fans took to X (formally Twitter) to voice their excitement at the star third baseman signing a multi-year contract with the SF Giants before the commencement of the 2024 MLB season.

At first, it seemed like Matt Chapman would have a memorable year in 2023. In the first full month of the season, he led all batters with a 1.152 OPS and a 219 wRC+, earning him the title of AL Player of the Month for April.

But that was going to be his best moment of the season since, after April 2023, his lax form led him to be dropped down in the Blue Jays pecking order and batted even lower during the two postseason games in Toronto.

Chapman was noticeably sidelined near the end of the previous season due to a sprained right middle finger. He concluded 2023 with 17 home runs, 54 RBI, a batting average of .240, and an OPS of .755.

Despite Matt Chapman's dip in form, he is a valuable addition to a struggling Giants roster

Despite having trouble last season, Matt Chapman's bat has always produced a lot of hard contact. Among eligible batters, his 56.2% hard-hit rate was second only to Aaron Judge, and his 17.1% barrel rate was tied for fourth place in Major League Baseball behind Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez.

Despite a decline in his defensive stats over his two years with the Toronto Blue Jays, Matt Chapman is still a very solid third base option. Last season, the four-time Gold Glove and two-time Platinum Glove winner was tied for eighth place in the hot corner with five outs above average.

Since spending his first five seasons with the Oakland Athletics in the big leagues, the 30-year-old has come a long way and is finally ready to take his talents back to the West Coast with the SF Giants. Only time will tell how the electrifying third baseman will fare off at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA.

