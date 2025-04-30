Giants legend Brandon Crawford drops 4-word reaction to his dreamy celebration day at Oracle Park

Giants legend Brandon Crawford announced his retirement from the big leagues after the 2024 MLB season. He played the final year of his 14-year big league career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Crawford spent 13 years in San Francisco and proved to be the most capped and decorated shortstop in the history of the franchise.
On April 26, Oracle Park celebrated Crawford's life with the Giants, where he won two World Series, four gold glove awards, a silver slugger award and became a three-time All-Star. Crawford was joined by all his friends and family members alongside some of his previous teammates, the front office executives and manager Bruce Bochy.
Later, on Tuesday, Brandon Crawford shared a social media post capturing the highlights from the special celebration day at Oracle Park. The images included Crawford with his wife and kids, his siblings, the executives, his former teammates Buster Posey, Hunter Pence, Robbie Ray, Logan Webb and many more, along with former manager Bruce Bochy.
"Dreams can come true 🙏✨ ," he captioned the post.
Crawford also threw the ceremonial pitch to his former teammate and current President of baseball operations, Buster Posey, ahead of game 2 of the three-game series between the Giants and the Rangers.
Giants legend, Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, and sister, Amy Cole, reacted to his social media post
Jalynne Crawford and Amy Cole were present inside Oracle Park for Brandon Crawford's Celebration Day. They both were quick to notice his social media post on Tuesday and penned heartfelt comments on it.
"So PROUD of you! 😗, " Jalynne wrote. "It was amazing to have @oraclepark be our home away home for so many years! So happy to have you HOME forever! 🫶 What a ride it was! 🙌🏼🔥❤️🔥✨⚾️💦🙏🏻 Love you @therealbcraw35 ❤️ "
Crawford's sister, Amy Cole, who is married to the New York Yankees pitcher, Gerrit Cole, also left a comment, writing:
"During the speeches, they kept saying what an incredible player you were- but an even better person- and I found myself nodding every time. To me, the most talented player since little league days & someone who’s never lost sight of who he is. Watching you get celebrated for it all was so special. 🧡 "
The joyous day had a fitting end as the home team won game 2 with 3-2 against the 2023 World Champions.