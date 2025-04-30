Giants legend Brandon Crawford drops 4-word reaction to his dreamy celebration day at Oracle Park

Giants legend Brandon Crawford announced his retirement from the big leagues after the 2024 MLB season. He played the final year of his 14-year big league career with the St. Louis Cardinals. Crawford spent 13 years in San Francisco and proved to be the most capped and decorated shortstop in the history of the franchise.

Ad

On April 26, Oracle Park celebrated Crawford's life with the Giants, where he won two World Series, four gold glove awards, a silver slugger award and became a three-time All-Star. Crawford was joined by all his friends and family members alongside some of his previous teammates, the front office executives and manager Bruce Bochy.

Later, on Tuesday, Brandon Crawford shared a social media post capturing the highlights from the special celebration day at Oracle Park. The images included Crawford with his wife and kids, his siblings, the executives, his former teammates Buster Posey, Hunter Pence, Robbie Ray, Logan Webb and many more, along with former manager Bruce Bochy.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dreams can come true 🙏✨ ," he captioned the post.

Ad

Crawford also threw the ceremonial pitch to his former teammate and current President of baseball operations, Buster Posey, ahead of game 2 of the three-game series between the Giants and the Rangers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giants legend, Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, and sister, Amy Cole, reacted to his social media post

Jalynne Crawford and Amy Cole were present inside Oracle Park for Brandon Crawford's Celebration Day. They both were quick to notice his social media post on Tuesday and penned heartfelt comments on it.

"So PROUD of you! 😗, " Jalynne wrote. "It was amazing to have @oraclepark be our home away home for so many years! So happy to have you HOME forever! 🫶 What a ride it was! 🙌🏼🔥❤️‍🔥✨⚾️💦🙏🏻 Love you @therealbcraw35 ❤️ "

Ad

Crawford's sister, Amy Cole, who is married to the New York Yankees pitcher, Gerrit Cole, also left a comment, writing:

"During the speeches, they kept saying what an incredible player you were- but an even better person- and I found myself nodding every time. To me, the most talented player since little league days & someone who’s never lost sight of who he is. Watching you get celebrated for it all was so special. 🧡 "

Ad

Screenshot of the comments from the Instagram post via @therelabcraw35

The joyous day had a fitting end as the home team won game 2 with 3-2 against the 2023 World Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More