Giants legend discusses what it’ll take for Aaron Judge to maintain elite standards in Bronx

Aaron Judge is easily one of the best hitters of this generation. That much is clear given he's hitting .427 with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs and 1.282 OPS after 31 games. The two-time MVP might well be on his way to another unanimous selection at the end of the season.

Despite that, many believe he hasn't done enough to get a place in Bronx's elite standards. This is because Judge still hasn't tasted postseason success. Former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber has a similar opinion of the Yankees captain.

Barber compared Judge and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, saying there are different standards for both of these players. For Judge, the standard is the 27 World Series championships that preceded him. Thus, Barber thinks Judge has to win one if he is to join the elite names in the franchise's history.

“Context matters, though," Barber said on WFAN on SNY on Friday. "You can't discount it because you're judged on something very different. Jalen Brunson is judged on something very different than Aaron Judge is judged on.

"For Aaron Judge to be an elite Yankee, he's got to keep doing what he's doing—maybe win some more MVPs—but most importantly, because there are 27 that preceded him, he has to win a championship. He has to."

Yankees manager applauds Aaron Judge after impressive April

Aaron Judge was by far the best hitter in the majors in April. While the same can't be said about his 2024 April performance, he is already feeling it early this season.

In 28 games last month, Judge batted .415 with 44 hits, 6 homers, 21 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Yankees manager Aaron Boone is reaping the benefits of Judge's incredible going at the plate.

“He’s like a great three-point shooter at the plate right now. It’s remarkable,” Boone told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “I always say we’re running out of superlatives or things to say about it. He’s playing a different game.”

Judge is currently on a four-game multi-hit streak, contributing to his sky-high average.

The season is still in its early stages and the slump can be around the corner as well. But for now, pitchers are fearing Judge at the plate and he's getting walked often with 21 bases on balls already. It remains to be seen if Judge can keep up this pace and have another historic season.

