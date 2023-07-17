After sitting out the entirety of the 2022 season, outfielder Michael Conforto was a sight for sore eyes when he took the field for the San Francisco Giants this season after inking a two-year, $36 million deal.

After a seven-year career as a member of the New York Mets, Conforto turned down a qualifying offer from the team after the 2021. Instead of signing with another team, Conforto decided to sit the year out.

"Michael Conforto collects his first homer with the @SFGiants" - MLB

At 6-foot-1 and 215 lbs, Michael Conforto is known for his outfield ability and poise. Although his 27 home runs and 68 RBIs in 2017 for the Mets earned him his first All-Star designation of his career, the 30-year-old failed to garner an appearance at the 2023 All-Star Game.

Although he did gain an All-Star slot, Conforto seems to be true to form. During his team's three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates to kick off the second start of the season, Conforto's five RBIs were critical in handing the Giants the sweep. On June 16, Conforto hit a 2-run double off of Pirates reliever Yerry De Los Santos to cement his team's 8-4 victory.

In a postgame interview, Michael Conforto shared that it was the few days of rest that enabled him to come back guns blazing to kick off the second half of the season for the San Francisco Giants. According to the Seattle-native, spending time with his wife allowed him to get his time off baseball and relax.

"Conforto and the Giants took advantage of the time off and are ready for a big second half. Giants Postgame Live is airing NOW on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming here:" - SF Giants on NBCS

With a record of 52-41, the Giants now sit just a game and a half behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. If the team continues to hit the way that Conforto has, they could see themselves win their division for the second time in the last decade.

Michael Conforto is proving to be a solid pick up for Giants

Whenever a player misses an entire season, questions are bound to surface. However, in the case of Michael Conforto, he seems to be just as profficient, if not better, than he was when he left off. If performances like yesterday's teach fans anything, it is that the league is much more exciting when it includes Conforto.

