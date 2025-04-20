Giants phenom dubbed "freak of nature" by Mike Yastrzemski

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski waxed lyrical about the natural talent of his teammate Jung Hoo Lee on a sports radio show. Yastrzemski described the Korean as a 'freak of nature,' saying that he gets mesmerized every day watching Lee take his batting practice.
Jung Hoo Lee joined the San Francisco Giants on a six-year, $113 million contract at the start of the 2024 season, while they had to pay another $18.825 million to the Kiawoom Heroes of the KBO. However, he only played 37 games in his rookie campaign due to a season-ending shoulder injury. He's, nevertheless, making a strong comeback this year and has been the best hitter for the Giants thus far.
Mike Yastrzemski, a guest on MLB Network Radio this weekend, shared his perspective on playing alongside Jung Hoo Lee in the Giants outfield.
"He's a freak of nature! It's insane!," remarked the Giants right fielder.
"My favorite thing about Jung Hoo is watching his cage work," he revealed. "It's the exact same every day. I feel like it's Groundhog Day, where he gets the same pitches and hits them the exact same way, in the exact same spot, every single time. It's just fun to watch."
Lee won the KBO Rookie of the Year in 2017 and was also named the MVP of the league five years later. He also claimed two batting titles and five Gold Gloves in his home country.
"Jung Hoo Lee brings a ton of energy to the lineup": Mike Yastrzemski
In his interview for MLB Network Radio, Mike Yastrzemski also described the impact Jung Hoo Lee has made upon the San Francisco Giants this season. He specifically praised the Giants center fielder for adding an extra dimension to their lineup with his physical abilities.
"He's a game-changer," Yastrzemski said. "To have somebody who is that consistent and that good in the middle of your lineup every day is so big. I think it shows how much we missed him last year. Hopefully, he keeps on cruising, doing his thing.
"He brings a ton of energy to the lineup," Yastrzemski added. "He's fast. He runs the bases hard. He steals bases. So, he does a little bit of everything."
Lee is among the best hitters in the entire MLB, ranking inside the top 10 in both batting average and slugging.
He had a .361/.420/.653 slash line heading into the series final on the road against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, with 14 extra-base hits, including 10 doubles and three home runs, besides having an OPS+ of 210.