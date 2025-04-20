Giants phenom dubbed "freak of nature" by Mike Yastrzemski

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski waxed lyrical about the natural talent of his teammate Jung Hoo Lee on a sports radio show. Yastrzemski described the Korean as a 'freak of nature,' saying that he gets mesmerized every day watching Lee take his batting practice.

Ad

Jung Hoo Lee joined the San Francisco Giants on a six-year, $113 million contract at the start of the 2024 season, while they had to pay another $18.825 million to the Kiawoom Heroes of the KBO. However, he only played 37 games in his rookie campaign due to a season-ending shoulder injury. He's, nevertheless, making a strong comeback this year and has been the best hitter for the Giants thus far.

Mike Yastrzemski, a guest on MLB Network Radio this weekend, shared his perspective on playing alongside Jung Hoo Lee in the Giants outfield.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He's a freak of nature! It's insane!," remarked the Giants right fielder.

"My favorite thing about Jung Hoo is watching his cage work," he revealed. "It's the exact same every day. I feel like it's Groundhog Day, where he gets the same pitches and hits them the exact same way, in the exact same spot, every single time. It's just fun to watch."

Ad

Lee won the KBO Rookie of the Year in 2017 and was also named the MVP of the league five years later. He also claimed two batting titles and five Gold Gloves in his home country.

"Jung Hoo Lee brings a ton of energy to the lineup": Mike Yastrzemski

Mike Yastrzemski and Jung Hoo Lee have both made a hot start to the 2025 season (Image Source: IMAGN)

In his interview for MLB Network Radio, Mike Yastrzemski also described the impact Jung Hoo Lee has made upon the San Francisco Giants this season. He specifically praised the Giants center fielder for adding an extra dimension to their lineup with his physical abilities.

Ad

"He's a game-changer," Yastrzemski said. "To have somebody who is that consistent and that good in the middle of your lineup every day is so big. I think it shows how much we missed him last year. Hopefully, he keeps on cruising, doing his thing.

"He brings a ton of energy to the lineup," Yastrzemski added. "He's fast. He runs the bases hard. He steals bases. So, he does a little bit of everything."

Ad

Lee is among the best hitters in the entire MLB, ranking inside the top 10 in both batting average and slugging.

He had a .361/.420/.653 slash line heading into the series final on the road against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, with 14 extra-base hits, including 10 doubles and three home runs, besides having an OPS+ of 210.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More