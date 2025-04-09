Giants president keeps it real about signing 42-year-old Justin Verlander

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey shed light on his thoughts before adding Justin Verlander to their the rotation this offseason. Posey agreed that it's a risky move to sign a 42-year-old pitcher but feels the three-time Cy Young Award winner is in great physical shape and can perform at the highest level for a few more years.

Justin Verlander made his debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2006 and was named the American League Rookie of the Year the next year. He won a Cy Young Award before adding two more with the Houston Astros, along with two World Series. Verlander is the oldest active player in the MLB after signing a one-year, 15 million deal with the Giants.

On Tuesday, Posey, on The Show podcast hosted by MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of The New York Post, discussed the offseason acquisition of Justin Verlander in free agency.

"Early on in the conversations, I was just listening to his voice. I was trying to get a feel for his tone to understand if there was truly motivation. And it was apparent early on to me that there was," Posey said. "Now you mentioned (his age) is 42. There is definitely some risk, and the toll that he has taken on his body throughout his career.

"He told me he was in a good place," Posey added. "Unsurprisingly, his work ethic is off the charts. You don't have a career like his without an outstanding work ethic. We're thrilled to have him. You talk to Justin, and I think he's going to play as long as he can, and right now there are no signs of slowing down. So, we're thrilled to have him on the staff."

Buster Posey played 12 seasons as a catcher for the Giants and won three World Series rings before retiring in 2021. At 38, he's four years younger than the veteran starting pitcher.

Rough start to Giants stint for Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander signed a one-year $15 million deal with the Giants (Image Source: IMAGN)

The San Francisco Giants have made a strong start to the 2025 campaign, going 8-3, putting them in second place in the highly competitive National League West. However, the same cannot be said of Justin Verlander, who has had a rough start to his stint with the Giants.

Verlander has made two starts on the mound but didn't last long in either. He has only racked up 7.1 innings but allowed five earned runs from 11 hits, including two home runs. He holds a 6.14 ERA, 1.909 WHIP and a .333 opponent batting average.

