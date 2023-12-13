The San Francisco Giants fell short of landing another top-rated free agent after Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers. They were a finalist to land the two-way phenom but could not sway the superstar into signing.

Ohtani has joined a loaded Dodgers team, who are now the frontrunners to win the 2024 World Series. Their core of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Ohtani may be unstoppable.

San Francisco lost out despite offering Ohtani a fair deal. It has been recently revealed that the team was prepared to match the Dodgers' record-breaking offer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We were agreeable to it," said Farhan Zaidi, the president of baseball operations for the Giants.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani met with the Giants on December 2 and Zaidi was excited about the opportunity of signing a generational talent. However, they knew they were in trouble when Ohtani mentioned that he desired to stay in Southern California.

After their initial offer, they did not hear anything for a few days, which was not a good sign. As time passed, they learned their fate and pivoted to other top free agents on the open market.

Where do the Giants turn their attention to after losing out on Shohei Ohtani?

Winter Meetings Baseball

It did not take long for the Giants to make a move after hearing that they had lost out on Shohei Ohtani. On Tuesday, they announced they had landed KBO star outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.

Expand Tweet

The two sides agreed to a six-year, $113 million deal with an opt-out after four seasons. This is a great signing for a team that lost out on guys like Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last year.

Lee is an exceptional outfielder who is regarded as one of the best in the KBO. In 2017, he won the Rookie of the Year Award; in 2022, he was a KBO MVP.

After signing Lee, the team is expected to make more moves this winter. One potential move that has gained a lot of attention is signing free-agent pitcher Blake Snell.

Snell is coming off a Cy Young Award year and would be a great addition alongside Logan Webb. Snell also has a relationship with San Francisco's new manager, Bob Melvin.

The Giants still have some holes to fill if they want to come out as a contender for the 2024 season. Keep an eye on this team to make some more moves in free agency.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.