Giants' Sean Hjelle seeks legal counsel amid "abuse" allegations from wife

San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle is surrounded by controversy off the field as he faces serious allegations from his wife Caroline. The Giants hurler reflected on the allegations over the weekend.

The Giants and Major League Baseball are investigating the reliever after his wife made allegations of abuse. Caroline, the mother of Sean's two sons, accused the pitcher of infieldelity in a TikTok video posted on Friday, captioned:

"When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers Day a week after this [video was taken] once I finally found about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I've been raising two boys alone."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the Giants' win against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, Sean Hjelle revealed he is seeking legal counsel. Although he refused to comment on the nature of the allegations, the reliever said he has been talking to his lawyer over a potential divorce with their relationship in turmoil for over a year.

"I don’t have an official comment right now,” Hjelle said. “I would like to talk to my agent, my lawyer. This has been something that has been going on for over a year now in terms of our relationship, our divorce, our separation and everything. I don’t have any official comment right now, I just want to talk to the appropriate people to figure out what the steps are.

"I’m just taking it in stride right now. No official comment right now. I feel confident saying that I will have one eventually. I don’t have an exact timeline on that, but I would like to actually get with the people that are handling the situation with me and for me before I actually make an official statement.”

Giants aware of allegations against closer Sean Hjelle

Following the allegations from Sean Hjelle's wife, the NL West team released a statement on Saturday, saying the franchise is aware of the accusations.

“We are aware of these serious allegations,” the team wrote. “We have been in contact with MLB. These type of allegations fall under their jurisdiction, and we won’t be commenting further.”

Sean Hjelle could face disciplinary action by the league over MLB’s domestic violence policy, starting with an administrative leave. However, he continues to be a part of the Giants' bullpen for the time being.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More