Gio Urshela Rumors: AL East team showing 'interest' in infielder, per report

Gio Urshela might find his way back to an AL East team as rumors swirl around the former New York Yankees slugger. The Boston Red Sox have reportedly shown interest in signing the free agent as MLB Spring Training kicks in.

The Red Sox have budgetary concerns but still want to improve their roster. Signing Urshela is not likely going to be heavy on their pocket. However, the franchise might take a while to make a move.

The Red Sox are linked to several players as they look to upgrade their roster before Opening Day. Urshela could be the perfect fit for the team since he can play multiple infield positions. The Red Sox can shuffle and explore their options with his talent.

At present, they have Trevor Story, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas and Vaughan Grissom taking the infield positions. Urshela would undoubtedly add more depth to their defense. He could also be used to replace positions when necessary.

Gio Urshela's frustrating season may lower his market value

The 32-year-old has been a top slugger for the Yankees. His stint with the Minnesota Twins was pretty decent too. Yet, his frustrating 2023 season with the Los Angeles Angels could be a slight drawback on his resume.

One of the main reasons for his struggles was due to a pelvic fracture. He was forced to exit the season with the Angels. In 62 games, he smashed only two home runs. His frustrating season might lower his market value or give teams a reason to negotiate.

Despite his struggles in 2023, several teams have expressed their interest in the slugger for his previous successes. Apart from the Red Sox, the New York Mets and Miami Marlins were also rumored to want to strike a deal with the free agent. At one point, the Angels were also considering a reunion.

Urshela is more than just an offensive addition. His defensive skills can be used on the diamond as well. As far as the Red Sox is concerned, they need a player that will match their budget. Urshela could be the perfect fit for the team.

On the other hand, the Red Sox might wait for a while to try and get a better deal. The franchise will also likely explore other available options in the free agent market.

